It was a frightening moment for HGTV stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer at their brand-new home decor store. During shopping hours on June 15, 2024, customers were shocked when a white SUV crashed into the storefront. As reported by local news station KELO, the Tea, South Dakota shop only received some cosmetic damage to the store itself, with no injuries sustained for the reality couple. It was reported by fire chief Bob Venard that the driver of the vehicle did not appear to have any medical issues related to the crash.

Starring on Down Home Fab, Chelsea and Cole DeBoer opened their shop, DownHome by DeBoers, in Tea, a small suburb of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The shop features finely curated rustic decor and charming furnishings. Only open for less than three months, the accident was a jolt of reality that Chelsea DeBoer exclaimed on social media could have been much worse.

What Happens Next for Chelsea and Cole DeBoer's Home Decor Store

Following the horrifying accident at DownHome by DeBoers, multiple social media accounts shared photos of the crash. A local Facebook group known as Tea Storm Chasers shared images of the storefront, as well as the SUV with its hood up. While no injuries occurred, firefighters were on the scene to assess the damage. The HGTV stars did arrive before addressing the situation later on social media. In her Instagram update, Chelsea stated, "I just want to hop onto Stories just to talk a little bit about what happened today. So, there was an accident at our store today, where someone crashed into our store." She revealed that the store would have to be closed for a few days to fix the damage. Cole jumped onto the video and stated, "Pulling up to the scene, it was, it's scary and, you know, things like this happen. Just glad we're all okay." Staff at the store said the crash sounded like a train. While there was no immediate damage to the goods, the staff will be doing a "scratch and dent sale" on items that were hit with flying glass and debris. The store is set to re-open on June 18 at 9am based on the store's Instagram.

Down Home Fab has had two seasons on HGTV. The show follows Chelsea and Cole DeBoer as they navigate the most challenging chapter of their lives as they build their design business while raising four young children. Chelsea serves as the design guru, while Cole is the all-around handyman. The world was first introduced to Chelsea and Cole on Teen Mom 2. As of now, Down Home Fab has not officially been renewed for a third season.

