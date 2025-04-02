Sometimes, when you do someone a favor, expect to return it. Earlier this year, Ant Anstead helped out his ex-wife, Christina Haack, by serving as a judge on her new series, The Flip Off. Now, he's asking her to help him out. The British television presenter revealed that his series, Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic, has been renewed for another season. In the video shared on Instagram, he said, “If you were one of the people that watched my new show Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic last year, you’d have seen that I foolishly went and bought a 500-year-old farmhouse — full renovation project — for my parents to move into." But can he do it on his own? Time to bring in the reinforcements.

While many fans shared their excitement for the renewal, one post posed the very practical question: "So you’re not hiring Christina to do the renovation for you?” The host playfully responded, "Well…… after The Flip Off…… she owes me one!!!! X.” With the ball in Haack's court, she chimed in, saying, "I'm down." So, does that confirm that Haack may return the favor after Anstead said he owed her one? Some fans are equally down for it!

Ant Anstead Previously Appeared on 'The Flip Off'