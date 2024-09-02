HGTV star Christina Haack is ready to move on from her divorce from Josh Hall. The Flip or Flop alum just shared that she has gotten her wedding ring tattoo removed for a fresh start. The news comes a little over a month after the two filed for divorce and started their messy legal battle.

Haack shared a video of the process on her Instagram stories which featured her plastic surgeon Jonathan Zelken removing the tattoo from her wedding ring finger. "Thank you to my friends @jonathanzelkenmd for always taking care of me," she wrote over the video. While Haack never shared the engagement ring tattoo with the public, she was seen covering it up with a band-aid when she first stepped out right after the news of her split, reported by The Daily Mail.

That’s not all, though. The reality star took to her Instagram story before the tattoo removal update. According to People, she later shared a photo of her luggage at the bottom of a large staircase with “Houdini” by Eminem playing in the background. Haack shared a traveling tip for single ladies and confessed that they don’t need a man to do the heavy lifting. “Just a really strong assistant. Cheaper and safer choice,” added Haack.

Haack Is Moving On With Her Life Since Split

Image via HGTV

With all the drama following her divorce from Hall, Christina Haack is on a tropical vacation with her kids Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson. She is also joined by her friend Kristin Rosowski. The Christina on the Coast star continues to share photos from her island retreat on social media. She recently flaunted her bikini body on Instagram with the caption: “This trip just hits different.”

As far as her divorce proceedings go, in early August 2024, Haack shared that her life was finally getting back to normal. As reported by People, the HGTV celebrity shared that she was gaining her appetite back, her kids were happy, and their house felt like home once again. She also called out her haters and claimed that her kids adore her and added, “Anyone who knows us for real knows this and that’s what matters.”

Around the same time, Josh Hall was spotted moving his belongings out of the former couple’s Newport Beach home. Hall shared his side of the story on Instagram and confessed that he would prefer privacy while going through this tough time. “We are real humans, this is our life, and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters,” wrote Hall in the caption. He added that he was not going to badmouth his ex-wife and handle the matter “behind closed doors.”

Christina Haack is set to star in The Flip Off which hits HGTV in early 2025. Till then, you can catch all seasons of Christina on the Coast on Discovery+ in the U.S.

Christina On The Coast Release Date May 23, 2019 Cast Christina Haack Main Genre Reality Seasons 4

Watch on Discovery+