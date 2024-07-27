The Big Picture Christina Hall hurls online insults at ex Josh Hall, claiming he is "insecure" and undeserving of spousal support.

Hall files for her own divorce, lists her assets as separate and disputes spousal support request by her former spouse.

The former couple's $12 million property in Newport Beach and other assets to be divided in ongoing divorce proceedings.

The drama between HGTV star Christina Hall (née Haack) and Josh Hall shows no signs of ending following their divorce announcement. The Flip or Flop alum is now taking to social media to refer to her estranged husband as “an insecure man with a large ego.” Christina Hall’s statement comes a day after Josh Hall filed for divorce and requested spousal support from the reality star.

As reported by People, Christina Hall posted a series of Instagram stories, talking about how hard she has worked to get to where she is. The HGTV star started off by writing that she wasn’t going to be as nice and quiet as she used to be. In the next story, the reality star expressed that her estranged husband should be ashamed of trying to take what he didn’t deserve or work for.

Christina Hall ended her post by implying that her divorce did not happen overnight. While the couple’s split was a total shock to the fans, it seems like the two of them knew they were reaching a breaking point. “This one is personal,” wrote the Christina on the Coast star, adding that while the situation has derailed her, she will continue to “rise.”

Christina Hall Has Responded to Her Ex-Husband By Filing Her Own Case

Close

Josh Hall filed for divorce from his estranged wife on July 15, 2024, after nearly three years of marriage, Christina Hall decided to respond back and also filed for divorce on July 24 and requested that neither party be allowed to receive spousal support. She also listed all the properties she owns solely and those which she co-owns with Josh Hall. The former couple’s $12 million Newport Beach house is their most valuable property and needs to be divided between them.

According to the filed documents, Josh Hall also has a stake in a portion of an underdeveloped lot in Thompson Station, Tennessee. Christina Hall sold her former Dana Point, California property for $11.5 million in April 2022, as confirmed by People. The proceeds from the sale of this 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom property are listed among her assets but are noted as "separate" — belonging solely to Christina Hall. The document also lists any properties Christina acquired before her marriage to Josh or after their separation as solely hers.

Josh Hall regularly appeared alongside his now-estranged wife on her shows HGTV Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country. He was also set to star in The Flip Off with Christina Hall, her ex Tarek El Moussa, and Tarek’s new wife, Heather Rae. Josh Hall’s involvement with the show is currently unclear, but multiple sources have reported to People that Christina Hall is back filming The Flip Off without him.

Flip or Flop Release Date April 16, 2013 Cast Tarek El Moussa , Christina Hall Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10 Network HGTV Streaming Service(s) Max Expand

A release date has not been announced yet for The Flip Off, but the show is expected to debut in early 2025. Until then, watch 10 Seasons of Flip or Flop on Discovery+.

Watch on Discovery +