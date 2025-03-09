Heart, home, and helping Detroit are hallmarks of this up-and-coming renovation show. HGTV got its name for real home renovations and rehabbing dilapidated houses, but its newest show, Condemned, is one to look out for. With father Pancho Patterson and daughter Kristyn Patterson, the pair will take on some of Detroit's worst houses to make them livable again. Because of how vital these homes are to Detroit and how much the Patterson pair are sacrificing, Condemned will be one of HGTV's most essential shows.

Condemned will feature Kristyn Patterson and Pancho Patterson. Long-time fans of HGTV might recognize the father-daughter duo from I Bought A Dump Now What, a one-season show from 2021 that featured three duos fixing up a dilapidated home. I Bought A Dump showed the Patterson pair fixing up a house in 90 days. The Patterson's new show, Condemned, was just greenlit and is slated for Summer 2025. Taking on Detroit's most blighted home renovation projects, Condemned is bringing more than just home rehab to HGTV.

Pancho and Kristyn Are a Dynamic Duo

Image via HGTV

From Property Brothers twins Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott to Magnolia founders Joanna Gaines and husband Chip Gaines, HGTV has a history of dynamic duos. Pancho and Kristyn are no different. Kristyn handles the property investment, and Pancho is the builder. Kristyn and Pancho played off each other well in I Bought a Dump Now What, which will likely not change for Condemned. Despite being business partners and working hard to fix up the home in I Bought a Dump Now What, it was always clear that Kristyn was Pancho's daughter. Even though Kristyn is an adult with a highly successful career, it is touching how the Patterson's dynamic remains one of a daughter helping her dad in the garage. Their father-daughter bond came through on screen and was wholesome and relatable.

Similar to Alison Victoria on Windy City Rehab, the Pattersons are risking their own funds for Condemned. According to HGTV, Kristyn and Pacho will encounter roadblocks such as "their hard-earned money on the line, squatters living in their houses, a brutal winter, and the city's strict renovation deadlines," all of which will threaten their projects. Despite it all, the Pattersons will fight to rebuild Detroit. According to the announcement for the series, the Pattersons "will stop at nothing to rescue The Motor City's worst houses that are destined for the wrecking ball." Like so many home rehab shows before it, Condemned will see Kristyn and Pancho Patterson in danger of losing it all to fix up homes that have been discarded and neglected.

The Pattersons Are Risking It All for Detroit