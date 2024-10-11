HGTV’s new and highly anticipated show Divided by Design was pulled off-air with little to no explanation, and fans are not happy! The show, featuring designer husband-wife duo Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, debuted on August 20, 2024. It quickly picked up fanfare owing to the couple’s popularity from starring in the 2022 Netflix show Designing Miami.

On September 26, 2024, Divided by Design was abruptly halted midway through its first season, as revealed on HGTV’s official Instagram handle. The post featured a picture of the couple, and the caption read that the show will return with the second half of the episodes of Season 1 in 2025 after a brief hiatus ending on an ambiguous note:

“Stay tuned for an official premiere date—you're not gonna want to miss the remaining episodes.”

For those who don't know, it is a friendly competition docuseries where the husband-wife duo Ray and Eilyn Jimenez go head-to-head while running their own design firms. The reality TV show revolves around them bidding against each other for clients in the raging Miami housing market while they use their professional rivalry as creative fuel.

‘Divided By Design’ Faced Multiple Hiccups From the Get-Go

While fans have been left disappointed by the unprecedented hiatus, it isn’t anything new since Divided By Design had faced multiple premiere delays before its release on August 20, 2024. The show, which was first announced in December 2023, had been greenlit for a 2024 debut and was originally slated to release on June 10, 2024.

Following its two-month premiere delay, HGTV had thrown itself into heavily publicizing the show’s August 20, 2024 debut. PEOPLE magazine then revealed in an exclusive first look at Divided By Design back on April 30, 2024, that in addition to an inside look at the duo’s business projects, the show also documents the complete renovation of their own home. The couple wanted to keep the documentation as authentic as possible, even showcasing the various hiccups — which is probably what led to the process taking longer than expected.

Fans Confused When Show Will Return

Circling back to HGTV taking the show off its lineup for now, fans were super concerned at this point. However, the Jimenezes have once again reassured them that they would be back by leaving comments under the same post. Ray Jimenez remarked how he appreciated the positive feedback and that they’d be “back in no time.” Eilyn Jimenez responded to a perplexed fan questioning if Episode 5 would be the last episode of the year in the following words:

“For now until Q1 of 2025! We’re coming back with so much more to show. So excited!!”

However, there is yet to be a definitive release date for the second batch of episodes of Divide By Design Season 1. In the meantime, you can stream the first half of Season 1 episodes on Discovery+.

Divided by Design Release Date June 10, 2024 Cast Ray Jimenez , Eilyn Jimenez Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

