Married interior designers Ray and Eilyn Jimenez are putting their Miami spice on full display in the new HGTV docu-series, Divided By Design. In the nine-episode season, Ray and Eilyn aim to wow potential clients with their distinct design aesthetics, which are a stark contrast from one another, with one preferring a modern style, and the other going more traditional. Knowing that only one of them will close the deal and get a chance to deliver the remarkable transformation that every client wants, the competition gets fiery.

Each episode follows the winning designer’s process from beginning to end. Simultaneously, the couple takes on a major task with the full gut renovation of their own home, which has taken far longer than originally planned. Collider recently chatted with the couple about their transition to the beloved network, their design styles, and how they are most proud to put the Latino community on the map by making history as the first to represent their culture on the network.

‘Divided by Design’ Isn’t Ray and Eilyn Jimenez’s First Foray Into Television

While HGTV is always any home renovation team's Mt. Everest, the Jimenez’s have been on television previously. The couple appeared in Netflix’s Designing Miami. Eilyn has designed for celebrity clients, including rapper Macklemore and NFL player EJ Manuel. Despite being on two different platforms with intersecting audiences, Ray says the transition was seamless.

“I think we're sophomores in the entertainment space, for lack of a better word. It's been great,” Ray asserts. “We love we love the HGTV family. We feel welcomed. We feel like we're being represented correctly. We feel like the show is being promoted correctly. And we're just we're just excited to be part of the HGTV network and family.”

Eilyn echoes similar sentiments, noting that HGTV has long been on their vision boards. Having this dream fulfilled has been one wild and exciting ride for the couple. “We have always had HGTV on our bucket list. So being a part of the HGTV family has been really rewarding. It’s something that we're really proud to have on our roster,” she says.

Highlighting Latinos in the HGTV Space Is What Ray and Eilyn are Most Proud of

HGTV has always been diverse, but not much representation of the Latino community has been constant on the network. That’s changed with Divided by Design. It’s not something that’s foreign in the construction and real estate industry, but it’s something Eilyn says is long overdue in terms of seeing on the small screen.

“We're talking about two people who are Latino who came to Miami by immigrant parents. And being able to showcase that — and showcase it not only in a very proud way, but also in a professional way, and showcase what we've been able to accomplish as a result of hard work — I think it's something that many Latinos across the board can be identified with,” Eilyn explains.

The takeaway from the show is a mixture of culture and work, as well as marriage. It’s something that sets Divided by Design apart from the other content on the network.

“I get messages from people saying, ‘It's great to see myself represented on TV for the first time and that you got to continue doing it and showcasing what our culture is all about,’” she tells us. “Because we are such a big part of what we do. And really, our industry is primarily Latino.”

Ray and Eilyn Are Inspired by One Another’s Talents

Despite competing against one another, Ray and Eilyn admire each other’s strengths. Aside from their talents in design and real estate, they both have a love for each other’s special personality traits.

“What I lean into most is her ability to communicate and be a leader in the industry with her team and with her clients,” Ray gushes. “She's able to kind of describe what she's trying to express visually with her designs, so she's able to articulate exactly what point she's trying to get across. She also is a no-bullshit personality, which I love, admire, and respect.”

For Eilyn, she says her husband has an eye unlike any other, and he handles things gracefully. “Ray is able to take any challenge that comes his way, no matter what the client's vision is, no matter if it doesn't necessarily align with what he thinks, he's able to kind of navigate that conversation very effortlessly,” she says. “It takes a lot of craft, and a skilled eye.”

Divided by Design is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Divided by Design Release Date June 10, 2024 Cast Ray Jimenez , Eilyn Jimenez Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

Stream on Max