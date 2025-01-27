Few reality programs are as comforting to watch as a home renovation show, with even fewer becoming as popular as Ben and Erin Napier's Home Town. For almost a decade now this series has awed viewers; its story of a couple renovating houses in Mississippi is intriguing on its own, and it's made even better with the hilarious way these hosts balance creating the perfect homes for locals and their busy family life. It offers not only the intriguing mechanics that all renovation shows entail but also the immense charm that this couple provides, becoming a huge hit for the network and its audience — which is what makes recent news so heartwarming. Because, after fans of fans becoming nervous at the distinct lack of renewal news, HGTV released a very important message about the show: get ready for (at least) two more years of Home Town!

'Home Town' is Where the Heart Is

In a reality television landscape filled with shows trying out wild concepts to attract viewers, Home Town has never struggled to maintain its fanbase. "Our collaboration with Ben and Erin has led to Home Town’s popularity with our key audiences and strong ratings performance every season,” said HGTV's Head of Content, Loren Ruch. “This new deal will ensure fans get more of what they love about the series, which is the Napiers’ charming relationship dynamic and passion for designing beautiful family homes in their small town.” It's evident that the love viewers have for this show is shared with the production team that makes it possible, yet nobody is as excited about this renewal as the Napiers themselves.

“The HGTV family is where we belong," said Ben and Erin Napier, both ecstatic over the news that they'd get at least 32 more episodes of doing what they love. "Shows are often impermanent but Home Town endures, we think, because it lives on a network that teaches and gives comfort to people. It's more than pretty houses. That's something we are proud to be part of." Its a sense of pride that resonates with those watching the couple onscreen, with the series often being lauded for how the pair's renovation knowledge is matched with the clear compassion they have for each project. It's a sense of love for the craft that has charmed audiences for nine seasons and has them excited for at least two more years of that love coming very soon.

Get Ready for More 'Home Town'!