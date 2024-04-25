The Big Picture Erin Napier shuts down pregnancy rumors

She emphasizes family is complete with 2 daughters

Openly pushes back against invasive comments

Erin Napier had a pretty great response to fans who insist to know everything about her life. The HGTV staple hosts the reality series Home Town with her husband, Ben Napier. The two share two daughters together and have often brought their friends onto the show with them. Recently, Napier posted on Instagram to talk about a new project that she was excited about. "Up to something so big in 2025 (can you guess?) #hgtvhometown," Napier wrote in an Instagram caption and the comments were flooded with people wondering whether she was pregnant.

Many attributed her not-so-form-fitting outfit to that confirmation. But still, the comments were flooded with people asking if she was giving her husband a boy and all about their family. Their daughters are currently 6 and 2, and for Napier, that is all the family needs to be complete. Some even wrote "Ben wants a boy" in response to the image and finally Napier responded to those comments.

“Not expecting a baby. Medically not capable, so please give that a rest?” Napier wrote back on her Instagram post, according to People.com. “We don’t need a son to be complete as a family and I just like loose clothes. let it beeeeee, you sweet people.” She even went as far as to respond to someone who asked if she was pregnant by writing “Nope, and it’s rude to ask this of any woman."

Home Town Ben and Erin Napier work with each other to change old homes into dream homes. Release Date January 24, 2016 Cast Ben Napier , Erin Napier Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

The Napier's Have a Difficult Time on Social Media

In the past, Napier has been open about her dislike of social media. She penned an essay for TODAY.com where she talked about how she'd keep her daughters off of it for as long as possible. “A lot of kids, especially girls, are vulnerable to criticism of the things that they enjoy, or are doing, or are making, or the way they look. They aren’t equipped to deal with the emotional fallout of hundreds of people having an opinion about them, and of being aware of what that opinion is,” Napier wrote.

Pushing back at those who want to know too much about her family but who are, also, being gross unintentionally about Napier's body by prying into what she's wearing shouldn't have to be how Napier exists online but it is refreshing to see someone not taking the "pregnancy rumors" mill lightly and fighting back against it.

