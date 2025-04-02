HGTV’s power couple, Heather El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa, have been married for nearly four years, as they tied the knot in October 2021. Since tying the knot, they co-hosted The Flipping El Moussas, a show that fans are waiting for the return of, and also competed against Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Haack, in The Flip Off and claimed victory. Despite their happy marriage, there is another addition that Heather wants to make, which she and her husband cannot come to an agreement on, putting them in couples therapy.

Heather and Tarek welcomed their son Tristan in 2023, but Heather is not done having kids yet. Tarek shares two older children, Taylor and Brayden, with Haack, and he is reluctant to open their nest again. She opened up about their struggles to agree on the Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rae podcast, where she laments that it is hard to disagree with him.

“I never wanted to leave [my son]. I want to be with him all the time. I still do,” the Selling Sunset alum shared, talking about Tristan. “He is the light of my life. It makes me so happy. I’m like, ‘How could I not want more?’ But my husband is very much done.”

Heather Reveals That She and Tarek Are In Therapy