The Big Picture Tad Starsiak, Mina's half-brother, was a beloved supporting character on Good Bones, bringing lighthearted fun to the show.

Tad's relationship with Mina is currently rocky, but he has expressed a desire to break the silence on men's struggles and seek help.

Tad's positive energy and focus on wellness could make him a valuable addition to HGTV, potentially featuring home renovations with a focus on mental health and well-being.

While Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine were the faces of Good Bones, fans of the program fell in love with so many of the supporting characters of the show. One of whom was Mina's half-brother, Tad Starsiak. The lovable little brother was always a fun addition to the show, despite some of the behind-the-scenes drama that had occurred following the show. While it's likely Mina and Tad won't share the screen together anytime soon, perhaps it's Ted who gets the flowers he deserves with his own Good Bones spin-off!

Good Bones was a fan favorite HGTV series that ran for 8 seasons between 2016 until 2023. Following Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mother Karen E. Laine, the show captured the flipping and renovation projects in Indianapolis, Indiana. Their company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, was at the center of the show, where they employed family and friends including Mina's childhood friend Cory Miller and her half-brother Tad, among others.

Good Bones A reality TV series featuring the dynamic mother-daughter team of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, who specialize in revitalizing old homes in Indianapolis. Release Date March 22, 2016 Seasons 8

Who Is Tad Starsiak?

Thadeus "Tad" Starsiak was a contractor and project manager on Good Bones. Like his sister, he has called Indianapolis, Indiana his home. Thanks to his stepfather, Lenny, who also appeared on Good Bones, he found a new love and passion for the world of demolition and construction. And when it came to Tad on Good Bones, since Season 1, fans grew comfortable seeing him on demo day, sledgehammer in hand, sweating through the entire project. Fans have seen him doing destruction during a demo in a fun and playful manner. His shenanigans became a jovial part of the process for both the crew and viewers at home. While Mina may have had a bit of a gruffer edge, Tad had the ability to bring a lighthearted fun to the program. Though he did make Karen a tad annoyed when he destroyed that perfectly beautiful clawfoot bathtub she planned on utilizing. By the end of Good Bones, Tad played a very special part in it. Mina Starsiak Hawk helped her brother renovate a property where he planned to live with his girlfriend, Anna Spiars. At the end of the tour, Tad dropped to one knee and popped the question.

Since rising to prominence, Tad has had a seemingly positive on-camera life, but when it came to troubles off-screen, the struggles of family relationships have taken a toll on him. Tad and Mina may have appeared fine on camera, but their current relationship is rocky. As Mina has revealed on her podcast, they are not in a great place. "My brother Tad said some really awful stuff to me, and I'm sure he would say that I've said some awful stuff to him too. But the most recent stuff he said to me, he can't say it's not what he said. He can't say I misunderstood. Like, it's in text, and it's black and white, and that was kind of my final straw there," Mina candidly shared. She's bluntly put it, they coexist, but that's the extent of things. It was clear through his post on Instagram that his struggles with his family had been hurting him. As Tad wrote, "Men may struggle in silence with different issues, but we have to break the silence and go talk to someone. We are men, but we are just human." Publicly, Tad has refused to speak about his drama with his sister, though he has spilled some tea while sharing information about his own business through an Instagram video.

Though Tad and Karen aren't blood-relatives, they treat one another as if they are. When Tad's mother passed as a child, he went and lived with Karen before spending quality time there before going to the job site. Tad has stated, "When I was growing through that rough time, every day I woke up, and she was there for me. It's great having her as a teacher and as another mom." It's perhaps why he spent so much time working with her in Karen's Craft Cabin. While there hasn't been a public rift between Karen and Tad, they seem to be on speaking terms, unlike both with Mina.

Tad Starsiak Offers a Refreshing Energy to HGTV

As Good Bones has previously put it, Karen and Mina may have been the brains and muscles of the operation, but Tad was the eternally positive comic relief. Tad's demeanor is one that leads to kindness and a free-natured spirit. With a big, booming smile on his face, Tad's presence on HGTV is greatly missed. Now, more than ever, is a great time for Tad's return. With mental health and wellness on top of the mind, perhaps a blend of home renovation and wellness could be the perfect angle to bring Tad back into the HGTV fold. Using the ten tips he recommended for a happy life could be the perfect jumping off point for him. His ten steps included: stay authentic, with perseverance comes mental growth, there's a silver lining to deep sadness, pack your morning with mindfulness, meditation is a must, spread positivity with the way you dress, take a cue in compassion from furry friends, lean on your role models, live as big as your dreams, and put your intentions into the universe. Tad could be the perfect ambassador to help homeowners seeking a complete change in their lives via their homes by instilling wellness into a renovation. Certainly, there is a market of viewers who could use Tad's positivity in their lives and homes.

As of now, Good Bones is over and the stars are moving onto their own personal projects. Mina has revealed she would love to return to HGTV's Rock the Block for redemption. There have been rumblings about Cory Miller and Karen reuniting because of something that has been filmed. But for Tad? Nothing's in the works. But if the fans want to see more Tad Starsiak, let HGTV know!

