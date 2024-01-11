The Big Picture Help! I Wrecked My House features home renovation expert Jasmine Roth who helps overwhelmed homeowners transform their spaces.

Roth's expertise and warmth make homeowners comfortable enough to discuss their needs, resulting in functional and beautiful designs.

Roth's ability to include homeowners in the renovation process sets the show apart, creating a warm and charming atmosphere.

There are many home renovation shows out there, but few have the charming appeal of Help! I Wrecked My House. The series follows home renovation expert Jasmine Roth and her team of professionals as they take over DIY projects that have overwhelmed homeowners. When the renovations come to a halt from indecision, a surprise problem, or a lack of knowledge on how to move forward, Roth steps in to overhaul and make the home functional in purpose and beautiful in design.

What makes the series special is the natural warmth and hard-earned expertise exhibited by series host, Jasmine Roth. The charm of the show comes from the interesting backstories of the homeowners involved: how they came to own their home, their special requirements for the update, how the renovation project got started, and the unique problems that arise with each location. It is fascinating to see the homeowner's first attempt to fix the problem, versus the eventual solutions that Roth and her team of experts eventually come up with. The result is always a satisfying "before and after" that completely suits the homeowners' needs and showcases something different from what we've seen from other home renovation reality shows.

Jasmine Roth Has Worked on Several HGTV Shows

Roth's first experience with a build was close to home: she and her husband Brett Roth purchased a Huntington Beach property in California and together took on the renovation. Initially, the project was intended to be something the couple undertook on weekends together. However, the renovation fell far enough behind that in 2012 Roth took a leap of faith and quit her job to take on the project full-time. "I gave my notice and two weeks later I was in a hard hat on the construction site." Roth has been working as a builder and designer ever since.

Roth is no stranger to HGTV. She was the host of the HGTV series Hidden Potential from 2017 to 2020. This was another show where Roth would come in to help homeowners transform their spaces, but the focus was on turning suburban cookie-cutter-built homes into unique neighborhood gems through intentional design choices. When discussing her overall aesthetic for Hidden Potential in an interview with Collider, Roth noted she designed with purpose in mind, where "everything was hidden and multi-functional." The observation came during a discussion of the recent HGTV competition series Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, where Roth and Food Network's Antonia Lofaso were tasked with designing a 1960s Barbie-inspired kitchen while they competed against other HGTV experts. Roth also competed on the second season of the HGTV competition reality series Rock The Block.

Now Roth has returned to HGTV for a fourth season of Help! I Wrecked My House, where her focus on multi-functional designs for the needs of modern homeowners is once again featured. Her ability and skills make the homeowners who have gotten in over their heads comfortable enough to discuss the real needs they hope to achieve with the re-design. And then to provide the space they dreamed of having. Roth's professionalism coupled with her warmth and humor helps her to guide the homeowners to the best decision while including them in the process. These traits are reflective of her long history of a strong work ethic. The first episode of season four on Help! I Wrecked My House, titled "In Too Deep," helps to demonstrate that it isn't just the building knowledge and design expertise that Roth brings to HGTV.

Jasmine Fixes the Do-It-Yourself Disasters in Help! I Wrecked My House

The charm of Help! I Wrecked My House lies with Roth's ability to enter a project that has caused the homeowners considerable stress already, and immediately eased the tension. The first episode of season four features couple MJ and Jason in Seal Beach, California. They have spent ten months demolishing a run-down home that they purchased in their dream beach neighborhood. Their teenage daughter has special needs and is in a wheelchair, so the re-design has to be accessibility forward. With the unique challenges that the home presents to the ambitious couple, the project keeps getting snagged with design indecision.

The home was purchased as-is, and MJ and Jason almost immediately discovered that before they could move into their new space they would have to install a new roof. The strain of undergoing home renovations can wear on even the strongest of couples. MJ and Jason are sweet together even through the stress, and hearing them stand together as they describe the struggles they have undergone during the renovation makes the viewer immediately root for the project to succeed. MJ admits that she is not a person who asks for help easily, but she and Jason are ready to invite Roth into their home to take over the design and ease their indecision fatigue.

MJ's indecision with the design had already cost them a project contractor. As soon as Roth enters the home, she seems ready to take charge. She leads the defeated homeowners through their space and asks them leading questions to help them fall back in love with the project that they once hoped would be their dream forever home. Her confidence re-energizes the homeowners as she involves them in decisions that once had them stuck and leads them to the best answer to get them the multi-functional qualities that a modern family needs in their home.

Like any home renovation series, viewers will learn about helpful renovation tips and interesting new design trends. MJ is inspired by the "Japandi" trend that combines the Scandinavian focus on functionality with a Japanese-inspired rustic minimalism. Roth's unique ability to combine the homeowner's design inspirations with the existing structural features of the home, like original wooden crossbeams or recovered hardwood floors, creates a truly beautiful space that highlights these special features while providing functional spaces. By listening with compassion and including the homeowners through the process, rather than desperately trying to hide them away from the design until a final "reveal" like other design shows, by the end the final design is a beautiful cohesion of homeowner inspiration and expert builder's vision.

Not every builder has the patience to gently lead the homeowners through the stress and indecision to make the right and best decision to keep the project on budget and design-conscious. Roth's unique ability to include the homeowners and compassionately deliver their dream home lends the show a warmth and charm that other series can lack.

