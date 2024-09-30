It was an ordeal like no other, but HGTV star Jasmine Roth wrote in a personal essay about her experience of nearly giving birth on the side of the road in Park City, Utah. The Help! I Wrecked My House host detailed how her 11-year wedding anniversary celebration with Brett Roth turned into a moment she'll always remember. In an exclusive with People, Roth wrote that she experienced sharp contractions while walking around Old Town Park City. A month before her due date, Roth was in immense pain, which caused the couple to rush to the hospital. As she noted, "Neither of us really thought the baby was coming that night, so we hurried, but in retrospect, we should have gone much faster."

On their way to the hospital, the couple endured a shocking traffic jam, causing them to put on their flashers while they had a 911 operator on the line. As fate would have it, upon learning her contractions were 30 seconds or less apart, the 911 operator advised that they pull over, help was on the way, but Brett Roth may have to deliver the baby.

Jasmine Roth Was Terrified With Overwhelming Pain

Close

Throughout her essay, Roth detailed the excruciating pain she went through as she was scared and frustrated. When help finally arrived, Roth was put in an ambulance as a sheriff led the procession to the hospital, with Brett Roth in his car following behind. Despite giving birth before, Roth said, "I was terrified. The pain was overwhelming." In the end, after the only two-hour ordeal, Roth gave birth to a beautiful daughter, Darla Rose Roth, weighing 4 pounds and 8 ounces. "The doctor explained that the placenta had hemorrhaged and that’s why it had all happened so fast, she wrote. Roth was forced to stay in the hospital for 15 days as Darla was a "preemie" and "needed continued care including oxygen support, (injected through an IV sticking straight out of her forehead for 5 days), light therapy, a feeding tube and constant monitoring."

Roth originally announced the pregnancy of her second child in May. A few short months later, she announced the gender of her baby. In her essay, Roth expressed her deepest gratitude to the healthcare community and everyone who helped her and her family. She shared that being home with a preemie baby is very different from bringing home a full-term baby, as there were more appointments, nurses, and special care. She says she is "grateful for the experience" and has a great story to reminisce about on future anniversaries.

