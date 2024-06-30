The Big Picture Jasmine Roth takes a break from HGTV's Help! I Wrecked My House during pregnancy.

She plans to focus on her "Build Your Happy" mantra and spend time with family.

Roth will continue to be involved with HGTV as a judge or contestant on other shows.

Jasmine Roth is an HGTV staple and while she has a lot of changes happening in her life, she is promising that big things are on the horizon for fans. The Help! I Wrecked My House star is still working on being a part of the HGTV family but she is taking a break from the reality show. In a new interview with Country Living, she talked about being pregnant, the future of the show, and more!

Fans were wondering whether or not the HGTV legend would continue her show while having a new baby and she clarified that while she did that at the start of Help! I Wrecked My House, the nearly 40-year-old mother-to-be has different plans this time around. "When I started season one of that show, I was very pregnant, and we did it and it was amazing, and I don't regret it," she said. "But at the same time, I'm about to be 40 years old and I have a 4-year-old and this time around. I was like, I don't think I should film and move and do all these things."

But don't worry, you will definitely see Roth around HGTV. While Help! I Wrecked My House may be on a little hiatus, she said that she is down to be a judge on some of your other favorite shows and just being a part of the network. "I enjoy doing all of the other HGTV shows where I get to judge or I get to be a contestant or any of those. They keep me busy, that's for sure."

Jasmine Roth Is Dedicated to Her Personal Happiness

One of the things that Roth said that she was making sure she kept working on was her idea of "Build Your Happy." She said she was keeping that mantra at the top of her mind. "It's so important to take a moment to think about that and ask ourselves, 'How am I building my happy?' Because it's so easy to get caught up in the day to day of what's next? What do I need to get done?" Roth said, explaining that she has to "celebrate the small moments and the little wins along the way."

She continued, saying: "It's about realizing that happiness is made up of many incremental moments and not taking them for granted. I've been making a pointed effort to spend a lot of time with my daughter, a lot of time with my husband, and just slow down a little bit. I'm taking a minute to pay attention to my pregnancy. I think it's easy to gloss over the fact that this is a miracle that's happening and just to take a minute and give my body some grace and myself some time to say 'good job.'"

You can watch her work on Help! I Wrecked My House on MAX.

Help! I Wrecked My House Jasmine Roth rescues homeowners who took on major DIYs and are living without bathrooms, kitchens, or bedrooms because of issues they can't fix. Release Date September 12, 2020 Creator Jasmine Roth Cast Jasmine Roth , Scott Cross , Brian Polan Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 4

