Good Bones was a hit show on HGTV that ran for eight seasons from 2016 to 2023. The series starred Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mother Karen E Laine, and followed them as they flipped houses in the city of Indianapolis. The houses they flipped were, for the most part, totally worn down, which fascinated viewers as Mina and Karen took the homes from looking shabby to looking fabulous. With the series sustained popularity many were surprised by the announcement that Good Bones would be ending after eight seasons, as the reality series was beloved. Initially, Mina shared that it was simply time to move on to new projects, but shortly after the true reasons began to come to the surface. The first reason was difficulties with permits in the city of Indianapolis. She shared in an interview with the Indianapolis Business Journal, “I have done everything I could possibly do to try to work within the system. It’s tricky because, in local government, very few people are in charge of a lot of big decisions. It seems for a long time this plan for the city to have urban density, growth and development was not actually being enacted by the people making those decisions.”

There was also another and much more pressing, reason the series ended, and it involved Mina’s relationship with her mother, Karen. As the series ended, news broke that things between the mother-daughter duo were not all butterflies and roses. During an interview with People Magazine she shared, “There were definitely some challenging [moments] because my mom and I were in some of the most challenging places I felt we've been.” She has shared on her podcast that, since the series ended, she and her mother have barely spoken. And it makes sense once her podcast listeners begin hearing more about her life. And her childhood was unique in a very surprising way.

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Husband Is Mortified By Her Childhood Stories

During a recent episode of her podcast “Mina AF,” the theme was, “What Is Normal Parenting?” In the episode, Mina reflects on her childhood and sees the dangers that surrounded her then that she had never even noticed. She said, “As a kid, I had so many fun adventures… looking back, I’m like, ‘What the f*** was I doing and where were my parents?'" Her husband elaborated, expressing his horror the first time he saw one of the places she lived while on a date early in their relationship. She explained that her family lived in front of a warehouse her stepfather did business out of, and they lived in a makeshift home in front of it. Mina expanded on what it was like living there as a kid, saying, “Looking back on it as a parent, what I refer to it now is it was like a wonderland, but with, like, knives and broken glass… We would play hide and seek in the backyard and there was this outhouse with, like, a broken down boat and, you know, shattered windows. And we would have trash can fires in the metal trash can. Like, I have a small scar on my wrist because I put my wrist down on the metal trash can when I was, I don’t know, like seven or something.”

She also remembered having fun swimming in the streets during a bad flood, something that people should generally never do, as flood water contains all kinds of dangerous contaminants. But it was her story about wandering around with her siblings that take the cake. She shared, “Me and my brothers would take the dogs, because we had eight dogs… We’d take a couple of them and we would think we would find these treasures. These poor homeless people, we were stealing their s*** because they were sleeping under the bridge and we were like, ‘Oh my God! We found this [and] we found this [and] we found this. It was just homeless people’s stuff, now I know that as an adult.” Mina’s childhood stories are certainly dark, but they also helped shape her into the person and parent that she is today.

Good Bones can be streamed on MAX.

