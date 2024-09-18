HGTV is home to some of the most beloved home renovation and design programs on television. Whether it's flipping homes, instructing how to achieve optimal design choices, or watching someone pick their dream home, the network has been the source of hope and positivity. But sometimes, there may be a bit of a dark side to the shows viewers love. And the drama happens after the fact.

Reality television is one of the biggest genres. It's the chance to see real people go through real-life experiences. So, when real people appear on an HGTV show, they're in the process of having their lives fixed. From picking a new home to renovating a disaster home, HGTV shows the process. But sometimes, what happens after the episode shows the dark side of the beloved shows. Whether incomplete projects, unused budgets, or lawsuits about safety, these episodes of hit HGTV series had a dark surprise waiting at the end.

10 "Most Eligible Bachelor Finds the Perfect Home for Entertaining"

'Fixer Upper', Season 3: Episode 10

Most times on Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines help couples and families as they look to find their dream fixer-upper. But once in a while, they have a client that strays away from the norm. In the episode, "Most Eligible Bachelor Finds the Perfect Home for Entertaining," Chip and Joanna work with Waco's dreamy bachelor, David Ridley, to create his perfect bachelor pad. While the episode doesn't have the signature Farmhouse Chic that most other episodes feature, the end result was perfect for David.

But leave it to the bachelor to spill the beans on the process behind Fixer Upper. In an interview following his appearance on the show, he broke open the alleged falsities behind his episode. Ridley revealed, "You have to be under contract to be on the show. They show you other homes, but you already have one," he said. "After they select you, they send your house to Chip and Joanna and their design team." The magic behind the curtain was shattered as the bachelor exposed the dark secrets of Chip and Jo.

9 "Newlyweds Take on a Run-Down Fixer for Their Future Together"

'Fixer Upper', Season 3: Episode 12

Fixer Upper is a celebration of Waco, Texas. Chip and Joanna Gaines turned the small city around thanks to the extraordinary success of their hit HGTV series. But, as idyllic as they make Waco seem, there are still some dark spots. When Ken and Kelly Downs appeared on the episode titled "Newlyweds Take On A Run-Down Fixer For Their Future Together," the couple were excited about the opportunity to start their future together with a brand-new Gaines specialty.

It was only after their experience did they learn that the area that Chip and Joanna placed them in may not have been the best of locales. The Downs believed they were deceived by Chip and Joanna as the area of their new home was loud and unsafe. As Kelly stated, "It's like the Wild West here. There's been a lot of commotion coming from the bars and the store across the street." After settling into their home, a crash smashed into their home. While the couple was unharmed, Kelly Downs said it was a long time coming. This was a fixer-upper gone bad.

'Fixer to Fabulous', Season 1: Episode 10

Dave and Jenny Marrs are one of many bright and sunny Southern couples to rise to the top on HGTV. With their show Fixer to Fabulous, The Marrses help to bring Bentonville, Arkansas to life by helping their clients as they renovate and restore classic homes. When The Craddocks appeared on the show, they had their "disco castle" receive a makeover. It all seemed fine and dandy...until Marrs Construction received a lawsuit.

In the claim, Tyler and Dana Craddock claimed that Marrs Construction failed to complete the work on their home without defects. Marrs was sued for $75,000. The case was ultimately dismissed. But this would not be the only lawsuit Jenny and Dave would face. Matthew and Sarah McGrath sued Marrs Construction for unfinished repairs. That trial is set for later this year.

7 "House of Horrors"

'Windy City Rehab', Season 1: Episode 4

On Windy City Rehab, Alison Victoria takes on home renovations in the heart of Chicago, Illinois, her hometown. The rising star brought a new grit and energy to the network, but Victoria's rise to the top wouldn't be without some headaches. Deemed "House of Horrors," the episode featured the renovation of an old home that came with a plethora of unexpected construction problems.

In the end, the episode saw the project complete, and Shane C. Jones and Samantha V. Mostaccio had a new home. And then, Victoria and her then costar Donovan Eckhardt were slapped with a lawsuit. The couple alleged that their home was left with more than $100,000 worth of repairs due to construction and warranty defects. It was the second time the stars were sued. Thankfully, the suit was settled months after the initial complaint.

6 "Buyer's Remorse"

'Flip or Flop Vegas', Season 1: Episode 11

Flip or Flop was one of HGTV's biggest successes thanks to rising stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack. They hoped to capture lighting in a bottle as the network ordered a spin-off called Flip or Flop Vegas. The series followed real estate agent Aubrey Marunde and her husband, contractor and former MMA fighter, Bristol Marunde. While the show did have a trio of seasons, it was not a stranger to controversy after the cameras left. Henderson couple Billi Dunning and Brent Hawthorne purchased a home that they learned would be featured on the show, only to claim it was sold under false pretenses.

The couple sued the Marundes stating the renovation left the property with defective remodeling and wasn't up to code. They also alleged that Bristol Marunde "was not and has never been a contractor licensed in the state of Nevada or any other state at the time of the taping or airing of the television episode." As fate would have it, Bristol and Aubrey countersued, saying Dunning and Hawthorne "violated the confidentiality provision of their settlement agreement." It went on to say that the Marundes experienced irreparable economic and emotional harm to their personal and professional lives. That suit was ultimately dismissed.

5 "Gambles and Jackpots"

'Property Brothers', Season 14: Episode 7

Sticking in Sin City, Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott were the subjects of a post-renovation lawsuit. Las Vegas newlyweds Mindy and Paul King went all-in on a search for a home where they could build their new life together. After 150 houses, they said I do to one. But following the experience, the couple claimed they were sold an empty dream. “They’re making their millions of dollars. Their fame. They’re living their lifestyle based off of people like us, that put our trust into them,” Mindy King said.

King claimed they wired the production company, Cineflex, but ended up with shoddy work. After allegedly having to film the reveal multiple times just to earn a positive reaction, the Kings sued as the home was filled with code violations and safety and health hazards. The Kings felt bamboozled and tricked, but did get a return, which forced the show's contractors to repair damages worth $94,672.

4 "Looking for a Lifestyle"

'House Hunters', Season 3: Episode 1

House Hunters is truly one of the defining programs on HGTV. Turn on the network and chances are a repeat episode of the hit series is on. Many viewers adore the show because they get to go on a three-house journey as they tour potential forever homes for the prospective homeowners. But thanks to Bobi Jensen, House Hunters might all be a facade. After appearing on the series, she claimed that the show was fake and a sham. Jensen shared that "when they decided to film our episode we had to scramble to find houses to tour and pretend we were considering.

The ones we looked at weren’t even for sale…they were just our two friends’ houses who were nice enough to madly clean for days in preparation for the cameras." She also revealed her husband, who was a realtor, did it for free advertising while the show painted her as "his hardest client." When Jensen blew the lid open, it caused a massive frenzy. So much so that HGTV responded. Essentially, the network admitted that they are making a television show, not denying the allegations Jensen made.

3 "And the Winner Is..."

'Ellen's Design Challenge', Season 1: Episode 6

While many HGTV shows focus on the design and renovation of homes, rarely do the individuals who make the furniture that's put inside get the spotlight. Then came Ellen's Design Challenge. The competition series featured six furniture designers who showcased their creativity and versatility in hopes of impressing a panel of judges. Executive-produced by Ellen DeGeneres, the show took off, until major controversy muddied the first season's finale.

Season 1 saw Katie Stout and Tim McClellan as the two finalists, but the judges awarded McClellan the victory. However, it turned out that the winning piece was quite similar to one already designed by European craftsman Simon Schacht. In the end, McClellan was stripped of his title and prize, with Stout being awarded afterward on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Despite the disqualification, McClellan maintained there were similarities between the two pieces but acknowledged Stout as the winner.

2 "Diamond in the Rough"

'Renovation Impossible', Season 1: Episode 7

In Renovation Impossible, Russel J. Holmes helps clients get their stalled renos back on track. Using "ingenious, dollar-stretching solutions," Renovation Impossible seemed like it was the perfect show to help homeowners' dreams come true. However, that wasn't the case for Ron Onyon and his wife. The episode, known as "Lackluster Lakehouse," ended with the Onyons excited over some of the amazing features that Holmes gave them.

Only, when the cameras stopped rolling, the couple found mistake after mistake, from sloppy installation and dangerous hazards. The project was left incomplete and when they reached out to fix the mistakes, they were told it would have to come from their own pocket. Following Onyon's allegations, other participants of Renovation Impossible have come out with their own stories, including the treatment of Holmes during filming.

1 "Future Foster Parents"

'Love It or List It', Season 12: Episode 9

As every episode ends, "Are you going to love it? Or List it?" Like House Hunters, Love It Or List It is one of the many shows that's on constant rotation on HGTV. Led by Hilary Farr and David Visentin, homeowners are on the brink of deciding to fix the home that they love or find a new home to love. Part unofficial competition by the hosts, part instructional home renovation and real estate program, Love It Or List It is known for its over-the-top troubles on both sides of the equation.

But when North Carolina couple Deena Murphy and Timothy Sullivan appeared on the show, they were not in love with the result and were eager to list the problems the show left them with. In their lawsuit, Murphy and Sullivan say they invested more than $140,000 with the production company, Big Coat TV, but left them with irreparable damage. The damage included low-quality and inferior products, as well as windows that were painted shut. They additionally claimed that the production missed upwards of $65,000. In the end, the couple settled out of court. Oh, as far as the actual episode, the couple listed the home. We wonder why?

