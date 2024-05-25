HGTV is widely recognized as the ultimate destination for all things related to real estate and home decor. Known for its expert-led show and stunning home makeovers, the channel consistently offers content that is both entertaining and inspiring. With helpful hosts and encouraging designers, HGTV also showcases unique personalities who take the burden out of house hunting and decorating, making it fun again.

Reaching 77 million households across the United States, it ranks among the top 10 cable networks. Hit shows like Property Brothers, House Hunters, and Farmhouse Fixers have cemented its popularity. Beyond its famous lineup, HGTV also features a variety of lesser-known reality shows that are equally entertaining and informative. Here are the top 10 most underrated HGTV reality shows, ranked.

10 'Design On A Dime'

Hosted by Casey Noble

Design On A Dime isn't just about decorating on a budget - it's about transforming homes with style and flair, all while keeping costs low. From 2003 to 2013, this show showcases a rotating team of designers who worked their magic for just $1,000 per project, proving that homeowners don't need a fortune to achieve a fabulous makeover. Hosted by former computer graphic artist turned interior designer, Casey Noble, the series is a masterclass on how to elevate a home's aesthetic on a shoestring budget.

While the more popular HGTV shows lean towards more extravagant-looking properties, in this economy, some homeowners want to opt for something a little more pocket-friendly. But spending cheap doesn't have to mean looking cheap. Offering savvy tips and ingenious tricks, Design On A Dime educates audiences on how to create luxurious spaces without breaking the bank.

9 'Property Virgins'

Hosted by Egypt Sherrod

Get ready to pop your house-hunting cherry with Property Virgins, a show that captures the emotional rollercoaster of first-time buyers as they chase their dream homes. Viewers are pulled into the thrilling, nerve-wracking, and ultimately rewarding world of real estate. With the savvy and charismatic Egypt Sherrod - a realtor, financial advisor, and part-time therapist - these newbies get the expert guidance they need to navigate the highs and lows of the real estate market.

Buying your first house is a pretty huge deal, and it's completely normal to feel like you're in over your head. Property Virgins is here to remind audiences that you're not alone in the journey - there are tons of first-time buyers who experience the same heart-pounding excitement and nail-biting anxiety as we do. Luckily, the show offers a comforting and to hold, with invaluable insights into the home-buying process, the different types of properties available, and the nitty-gritty of closing a deal. With a seasoned realtor like Sherrod, a.k.a. the powerhouse CEO of the Egpyt Sherrod Real Estate Group, viewers get top-tier advice and the confidence to make well-informed decisions on their path to homeownership.

Property Virgins Release Date October 4, 2006 Cast Egypt Sherrod Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 17

8 'Tiny House, Big Living'

Hosted by Michael Padula

In a world obsessed with the idea of "bigger is better", a refreshing trend is taking over homeowners as they embrace the charm of small spaces. Tiny House, Big Living follows individuals across the USA who are downsizing in style. Whether it's a chic studio or a snug cabin, most of the house's features are often just 180 square feet. Audiences have the chance to follow homeowners as they make the best out of their pint-sized homes with smart designs and a sprinkle of creativity.

Downsizing might seem like a radical leap, but Tiny House, Big Living reveals the lessons learned from living compact. Squeezing your life into a "tiny box" sounds intimidating, but the benefits are tremendous: financial freedom, a smaller carbon footprint, and a simpler, more intentional style. While most home design shows go big, this series flips the script, proving that sometimes less is truly more and redefining what "home sweet home" means.

7 'Mom & Me'

Hosted by Karrie and Tristan Trowbridge

Nothing beats quality family time, especially when it’s spent bringing old homes back to life. Mom & Me introduces audiences to mother-and-son duo, Karrie and Tristant Trowbridge, who team up to restore neglected houses in Bend, Oregon. Karrie takes on the roles of general contractor and designer, while Tristan brings the muscle and learns the ropes. Together, they tackle properties in desperate need of a makeover.

They're not just dabbling in mediocre DIY projects; they're taking on serious property renovations.

Don't underestimate this mother and son duo - they're not just dabbling in mediocre DIY projects; they're taking on serious property renovations in Mom & Me. Their clients include foster parents needing a more functional layout to pizza-party-friendly kitchens, modernized 1970s disco bathrooms, and new bedrooms for the kids. One standout project sees the duo overhauling a midcentury modern home, reworking the entire floor plan, and adding a private master suite. Of course, Karrie and Tristan don't always see eye to eye, but hey, no family project would be complete without some disagreements.

6 'You Live In What?'

Hosted by: Tom Crehan

Ever fantasized about living in an ice cream factory or setting up a home on a ferry? Some fearless homeowners have done just that! You Live In What? takes audiences on a journey with these bold individuals who see homely potential in the most unexpected places, turning abandoned commercial spaces into extraordinary homes. Forget the typical two-story house in the suburbs or a standard apartment in a residential area - these pioneers prove that any property can become a cozy haven.

Imagine converting a Sacramento fire station into a chic urban residence, or living in a 150-year-old castle with sweeping views of Lowell, MA. Picture a former Kentucky bourbon distillery turned eclectic home, or an old coal company commissary reinvented as a vibrant space. Or maybe owning a Knoxville grist mill competes with a working water wheel. In You Live In What?, these imaginative homeowners take risks to push the limits of home design, going beyond what is deemed acceptable as a home.

5 'Ugliest House in America'

Hosted by Retta

Ugliest House in America follows comedian and HGTV host Retta as she travels coast to coast, touring homes nominated as the ugliest in the country. Retta visits 15 of the most bizarre and unsightly homes, ultimately crowning one as the ugliest of them all. The lucky homeowners receive a jaw-dropping $150,000 renovation and all the help they can get from a designated design expert.

One standout was the Disco Dome. With its penny-encrusted crown molding, mismatched flooring, and unsettling rock walls, the house definitely stood out as the ugliest of them all. While the homeowners loved their quirky house, they knew it needed some serious help. With the help of some good old’ fashioned HGTV magic, their funky, dysfunctional space is turned into a stunning, functional home.

4 'Who's Afraid of a Cheap Old House?'

Hosted by Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein

Nothing makes a house more unique than some vintage charm. Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House? features historic-home experts Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein. The duo, famous for the Instagram account @cheapoldhouses with over 1.6 million followers, travel across America to find and restore incredibly affordable old homes. If you're a self-proclaimed bargain hunter dreaming of owning a classic home priced under $150,000, this series is your jackpot.

Restoring these beauties takes some effort, but the payoff is pure magic.

Sure, buying an old house can be a gamble, but the potential is off the charts. Picture antique fireplaces, original wood floors, leaded glass windows, vintage appliances, and inviting front porches - all brought back to life. Restoring these beauties takes some effort, but the payoff is pure magic. With historical experts Ethan and Elizabeth, Who's Afraid of a Cheap Old House? guides hopeful homebuyers through the thrilling journey of purchasing and preserving these hidden gems at a low cost.

3 'Lil Jon Wants To Do What?'

Hosted by Lil Jon and Anitra Mecadon

Lil Jon, the Grammy-nominated hip-hop producer known for his hit party anthems and iconic ad-libs, steps into the world of home renovation with Lil Jon Wants To Do What?. Teaming up with designer and expert builder Anitra Mecadon, Lil Jon helps homeowners break free from boarding designs and embrace bold, unconventional transformations. As a passionate design trendsetter, Lil Jon is all about making daring choices and taking big swings.

But don't think of this show as Lil Jon's side gig for laughs - the musician is as serious about renovations as he is about his songs. See a whole new side of him as he helps families discover their adventurous spirit and create spaces that are just as bumping as his beats. From turning a creepy basement into a chic nightclub to bringing a Mediterranean resort vibe to a family's second-story and oversized backyard, Lil Jon Wants To Do What? shows that audiences can bring all the fun from the club to their living spaces.

2 'Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge'

Hosted by Ashley Graham

With Greta Gerwig’s summer blockbuster Barbie in full motion, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, a four-part event series hosted by supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham, showcases eight teams of HGTV superstars and a Food Network chef transforming a Southern California home into a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse. Each team renovates a space inspired by a decade from the 60-year history of the Dreamhouse, reflecting the pop culture and trends of the era. Every week, one room is chosen as the winner, and at the finale, one design is crowned the “Dreamiest” of all.

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge whisks audiences away into Barbie's dreamy, whimsical world. It's not every day that something straight out of our childhood dreams bursts into real life, especially on such a grand scale. Imagine a Barbie wonderland with a light-up dance floor, an aquarium desk, a hat carousel, and even a pet elevator that doubles as a phone booth. It's silly, it's campy, and best of all, this Barbie house isn't just for show - it's fully functional. Expect surprise celebrity guest appearances and top-notching judging by the fabulous Jonathan Adler and HGTV's Tiffany Brooks, along with a rotating lineup of celebrity guest judges each week.

1 'Flea Market Flip'

Hosted by Lara Spencer

Flea Market Flip shows how a little cash and a lot of creativity can go a long way. Each week, teams are given $500 to scour flea markets for items they can buy, fix, and flip for a higher price. Using their keen eye for style and some elbow grease, they transform these flea market finds into impressive pieces. Once the makeovers are done, it's game on. The teams go head-to-head to see who can rake in the most profit from their flips, with the winning team pocketing all the day's earnings.

Flea markets sometimes get a bad rep for their less than less-than-perfect goods. But Flea Market Flip shows that yard sales can be like gold mines - the real magic is spotting those diamonds in the rough. With boundless imagination, viewers can also work the same magic in real life by turning second-hand items into cold, hard cash. Whether you're a seasoned DIY enthusiast or just love seeing the flips unfold, this show is guaranteed to leave audiences itching to hit the nearest flea market.

