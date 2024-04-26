The Big Picture Former HGTV star Charles "Todd" Hill sentenced to 4 years in jail for fraud schemes.

Hill used money meant for house renovations on Flip It to Win It to benefit himself.

Hill joins a list of reality stars like the Giudices and the Chrisleys facing jail time for financial crimes.

Another reality star is facing jail time. This time, it is former HGTV star Charles "Todd" Hill. Hill was sentenced to 4 years in prison for multiple fraud schemes. One of the stars of Flip It to Win It, Hill is known among fans as "Mr. Flip It." Part of his schemes were connected to the show as Hill was given money that was supposed to go towards helping to renovate those houses on the shows but instead of putting it back into the houses he was flipping, Hill would spend the money on himself instead.

Not only was Hill's crimes connected to Flip It to Win It, but Hill also reportedly was found guilty of running a Ponzi scheme before starting on the series. Hill's prison sentence is set for 4 years, and he will also have to pay back upwards of $9 million as a result of the court ruling to the victims he took from. Starting back in 2019, Hill's crimes included making false balance sheets to hide his activities. The press release about the case stated that Hill "spent millions on overbudget remodels, laundered profits, and pocketed millions in fraudulently obtained money.”

“Some see the huge amount of money in Silicon Valley real estate as a business opportunity,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “Others, unfortunately, see it as a criminal opportunity – and we will hold those people strictly accountable.” As the case information continues to be revealed, it shows how deep Hill went into lying to get money for himself, including "remodeling" a home that was actually just a burnt-down shell of a house instead.

His Case Shows the Downfall of Reality TV

Hill joins a long list of reality stars who have faced jail time for money issues. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Joe Giudice and his wife Teresa Giudice went to jail for fraud. Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are also in jail for fraud and now Hill will join the echelon of reality television stars to head to the slammer. The more we learn about Hill, the worse his crimes become and for now, HGTV has not released a statement about Hill's activities but he is going to prison for lying to not only us but to the homeowners he was working with. With a nearly $10 million pay-out on top of it all.

