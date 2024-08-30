To make a television show pop, it requires a star. Not just someone who can host a show, a star needs to engage with its viewers. They need to leave them wanting more. They need to be able to make them want to be their friend! On HGTV, the allure of their programming is thanks to the stars that pop off the screens. Whether they're flipping homes, discussing real estate, or showing folks how to design their perfect space, HGTV has a roster of personalities that have allowed the network to flourish.

HGTV has given viewers some of the best content thanks to the home renovation and flipping boom. With wall-to-wall programming, the network has birthed some extraordinary personalities that fans have been delighted to welcome into their homes. Here are just some of the best of the best!

10 Jasmine Roth

Shows: Hidden Potential and HELP! I Wrecked My House

The delightfully bubbly and sweet Jasmine Roth is a California-based designer and builder. First rising to prominence with two seasons of her show Hidden Potential, Jasmine Roth is best known for her series HELP! I Wrecked My House. Roth arrives to help rescue homeowners who took on major DIY projects and were unsuccessful.

She swoops in to help finish the problematic projects, so the homeowners are no longer living without key spaces, like bathrooms and kitchens. Appearing as an All Star on various HGTV competition series, Roth did bring home a victory when she was crowned the winner of the first season of Rock the Block. Roth continues to rise, and viewers love seeing her and her family grow. Roth recently announced baby number two is on the way.

9 Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas

Shows: Bargain Block

Helping restore Detroit, Michigan, partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have quietly been on the rise on HGTV. As hosts of Bargain Block, Bynum and Thomas consider themselves scrappy visionaries as they purchase dilapidated and abandoned properties, and they revitalize them into affordable and stylish starter homes for first-time buyers. Often living in the spaces they renovate, Bynum and Thomas's passion has afforded them the opportunity to have three seasons of their hit series, with Season 4 on the way.0

While the pair are engaged, they are married to their work, which is highlighted in Bargain Block. The couple will also be taking on a spin-off as they tackle Lousiana next on the upcoming Bargain Block: New Orleans. The pair have been featured as competitors on the series including Rock the Block and Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

8 Hilary Farr and David Visentin

Shows: House Hunters and Love It or List It

Are you going to love them or list them? Chances are that if you randomly turn on HGTV during the day, you might see an episode of House Hunters or Love It or List It airing. Hilary Farr and David Visentin are the long-time leads of the hit Love It or List It where they guide homeowners through the process of renovating their home or selling it, opting to find a better place to live.

Hilary takes on the love it part of the show, working with the homeowners where she often reaches a boiling point when something goes horribly wrong. David takes on the list it part as he searches for a new forever home, while also alerting them about what the new profit of their current home should they list it. Hilary and David have a yin and yang personality. Their relationship couldn't be more dry, and yet that's the draw. Their banter and rivalry is what has made Love It or List It the home renovation phenomenon it is.

7 Alison Victoria

Shows: Windy City Rehab and Kitchen Crashers

Alison Victoria has defied the odds as one of HGTV's rare solo acts. Renovating homes in Chicago, Victoria is the host of Windy City Rehab. Going four seasons strong, Victoria brings her interior design expertise to the forefront as she tackles projects including historic homes and landmarked buildings in the heart of Chicago. Victoria rose through the ranks originally as an off-screen ghost designer on House Crashers.

She was soon given the chance to host Kitchen Crashers on DIY, before leaping over to HGTV. Victoria's passionate and scrappy demeanor has granted her a unique following. Her resume on HGTV continues to grow as she not only competed on Rock the Block twice, she became a mentor on Battle on the Beach and judge on Ugliest House in America. At the rate she's going, Victoria may soon be the new face of the network.

6 David Bromstad

Shows: Color Splash and My Lottery Dream Home

David Bromstad is to HGTV as Kelly Clarkson is to American Idol. David Bromstad has lived the HGTV dream as the first winner of the hit series, HGTV Design Star. Having the opportunity to host his own show, Bromstad's personality made a splash on Color Splash from 2007 to 2012. He appeared as a mentor and later judge on the show that made him a star. In 2015, he was given another shot at hosting his own program, My Lottery Dream Home.

Bromstad is one of the most affable personalities on the network, which has allowed him to be a fan favorite for nearly two decades.

On this show, Bromstad helps individuals who recently found themselves with new money to find their dream home. Bromstad is one of the most affable personalities on the network, which has allowed him to be a fan favorite for nearly two decades. Bromstad has competed on Rock the Block, but sadly was unsuccessful at winning with his partner, designer Tiffany Brooks. He was the first HGTV personality to be listed on the OUT Magazine 100 List.

5 Jonathan and Drew Scott

Shows: Property Brothers, Buying and Selling, Brother vs Brother, Celebrity IOU, and Back By the Bros

There are a lot of package deals on HGTV. One of which is twin brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott. Coming to prominence with Property Brothers, the Scott brothers have a huge resume of successful HGTV series and subsequent spin-offs. The Canadian twins bring their expertise to each show they host. Drew is the real estate expert. Jonathan is the licensed contractor.

Together, they make one formidable team. With the success of Property Brothers, they have brought forth new shows with new formats, including Buying and Selling, Brother vs Brother, Celebrity IOU, and Backed by the Bros. With decades of knowledge, they've appeared on various HGTV competition programs as judges. No matter the show, Jonathan and Drew have been the stars of the network since they first appeared with no signs of slowing down.

4 Mina Starsiak Hawk

Shows: Good Bones

Good Bones is one of the most beloved programs on HGTV. As one-half of the show's leads, Mina Starsiak Hawk has put her life out in the open, sharing the highs and lows for fans to see. Joined by her mother, Karen E. Laine, Starsiak Hawk helped to renovate their hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana, one property at a time. With a wealth of history in the world of real estate and house flipping, Starsiak Hawk gave viewers eight strong seasons, with one special season entitled Good Bones: New Beginnings.

When she wasn't joined by her mother, Mina Starsiak Hawk partook in the first season of Rock the Block. She may not have won, but she's eager to get another chance at glory. Starsiak Hawk has shared on her podcast, Mina AF, about the hardships she's experienced in regard to her family which have led to the end of Good Bones. No matter what happens next, fans have fallen for Mina.

3 Ben and Erin Napier

Shows: Home Town

First, there were the Gaines. Then came the Napiers. Taking on their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, husband and wife Ben and Erin Napier have restored old historic homes on Home Town for since 2016. As a team, Erin brings the design prowess while Ben provides the labor. Home Town has a warm town that showcases its Southern charm and sweet relationship, and their passion goes beyond the project.

They ensure that the homeowner feels a part of the renovation as they engage in special secret projects that usually incorporate elements of their family. Home Town was given a spin-off, Home Town Takeover, where the pair took on an entire city to bring new life to a hometown that needed it. With multiple couples to compete with, Ben and Erin have proved their longevity on the network.

2 Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt

Shows: 100 Day Hotel Challenge and 100 Day Dream Home

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are two of the biggest rising stars on HGTV. They have won multiple HGTV competition shows including Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge and Rock the Block. They are now doing battle against one another on 100 Day Hotel Challenge.

But Brian and Mika first showcased their brilliant skills as the hosts of 100 Day Dream Home. The husband and wife realtor powerhouses help make dream homes come true in 100 days. Just as the title says. With two of the best smiles on the entire network, they are the epitome of bringing dreams into reality. Brian and Mika are climbing up the ranks as they continue to conquer show after show.

1 Chip and Joanna Gaines

Shows: Fixer Upper

Chip and Joanna Gaines are not only couple goals, they are television personality goals. In 2013, the pilot of Fixer Upper aired. And the rest was history. Fans immediately took to Chip and Joanna throughout their five seasons with the show. Bringing life to Waco, Texas, Fixer Upper has helped to launch the popularity of Farmhouse-Chic. Not only was their distinct style presented on Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna welcomed viewers into their family, creating a new necessary element future HGTV shows would incorporate.

While Fixer Upper did have some spin-offs, the five-season run allowed them to bring their Magnolia brand to life. Fans flock to Waco to visit Magnolia, their one-stop shop for all things Chip and Joanna. Additionally, when DIY Network came to an end, it was rebranded as Magnolia Network, which launched multiple new home and food series. Fans dream of knowing Chip and Joanna Gaines. HGTV stars dream of being just like them.

