Twin sisters, Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb are the business-savvy real-estate agents behind Lamb & Co Real Estate and now, the siblings are one of HGTV's hottest commodities! With their series Unsellable Houses ramping up to its fifth season, the two are also the latest winners of the network's competition series Rock the Block. The main difference between Unsellable Houses and other real-estate shows is that, as agents themselves, the sisters are all about maximizing value on the properties they take on by telling people how to use the space through staging and creative solutions in problem homes. One of their unique approaches involves customized "Feature Cards," which explain the benefits of features throughout the home to potential buyers.

Lyndsay has a more creative sensibility and flexible ideas when it comes to staying on budget. Whereas, Leslie is no-nonsense when it comes to maximizing profit and sticking to the agreed plan. The difference in personality guarantees conflict when it comes to decision-making time on their various projects, but the sisters' ability to bicker like family, while keeping it professional, lends a specific charm to the series. Unsellable Houses sets itself apart from other HGTV real-estate shows in that it is less about restoring the home, and more about using staging and other imaginative solutions that allow buyers to visualize themselves in the space as is, with the help of a cost-effective spruce. Now in Season 5, the sisters continue to help homeowners get the most value out of their homes, with realistic pricing and creative staging. But it's not without its fair share of controversy — like the issue with a carpet that took place this past season.

What Was the "Carpet Controversy" in Season 5?

Close

When the second episode of Season 5 aired on HGTV, the sisters found themselves under fire from indignant viewers online. In response to their criticism of a particular style choice, one homeowner was sentimentally attached. Homeowner Robyn needed assistance in selling the home she and her husband shared while he was alive. Still, she was having trouble with buyers not being able to see past the unique structure of her home, plus her very personal design choices. Robyn's husband had created an addition to the house, including a brand-new shop with a loft apartment above it. Unfortunately, the new layout of the home was now unique, and with the shop connecting to the main house, the most frequent thing Robyn heard from potential buyers about the property was that it was a "maze." With its tight corridors and steep stairs, even Leslie and Lyndsay acknowledged that the layout was a challenge.

What the sisters found even more challenging was Robyn's personal style choice when it came to the carpeting in the home. One of the issues was that there were so many different colored carpets throughout, which only emphasized how disjointed the layout was. But for the sisters, the bigger issue than the competing color scheme was Robyn's choice of bold floral prints on the upstairs bedroom carpets. Robyn explained to the ladies that her husband had given her free rein when it came to the carpets, and she was particularly attached to the floral patterns since she cherished the memory of him taking her down to the most expensive carpeting store in the area and waiting outside while she decided what she liked.

The sisters were gentle with Robyn and generous in describing the carpet to her as "definitely something that is an individual style." As real-estate agents, the sisters know that when staging the goal is to neutralize the space so that potential buyers can see themselves in it. So, a large floral print splashed across a cream carpet would put a wrench in that plan. In a confessional interview, Lyndsay begins to say that the carpet is "beautiful," when her sister interrupts her to tell her that "it isn't."

Although Lyndsay corrected Leslie to say that the carpet is "beautiful for someone who has a very specific taste," HGTV fans took to social media to create indignant posts in defense of Robyn's style choice. Despite their resistance to the carpet remaining in the home, the sisters were sure to preserve the carpet for Robyn so that she could create a new throw rug and preserve the memory she shared with her husband.

Leslie and Lyndsay's Creative Solutions Helped Robyn

Image via Discovery+

While Robyn's carpets proved controversial, what the sisters discovered underneath turned out to be a major selling point for the home. Once the floral prints were removed, it turned out that the original wood floors were preserved beneath. Though the sisters did not have time to sand the floors before the house hit the market, they were able to showcase the hardwood in one bedroom, so that potential buyers could know what the upstairs would look like if they wanted to take on a refurbishing project themselves. By creating a new walkway to establish a clear entrance to the front of the home, painting rooms to create a united theme throughout, and making simple changes like installing new kitchen hardware to emphasize the unique color of the marble counter-tops, Lyndsay and Leslie helped Robyn to sell her home for $15,000 more than its listed price. That's how it goes for the creative sisters when they take on Unsellable Houses for HGTV.

Season 5 of Unsellable Houses airs Wednesdays on HGTV. Past seasons can be streamed on Prime Video in the U.S.

Unsellable Houses

Twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb have a knack for helping desperate homeowners sell their lifeless homes; the sisters make necessary, impactful renovations that convert unlovable houses into diamonds in the rough. Genre Home Renovation Language English Number of Seasons 3 Debut Date May 13, 2019 Studio HGTV

Watch on Prime Video