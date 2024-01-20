The Big Picture HGTV's new show Battle on the Mountain brings the winning formula of competition and renovations to the Rocky Mountains.

The show features three teams of aspiring renovators competing for a $50,000 cash prize with the guidance of HGTV stars.

Viewers can expect drama, expert judging, and potential inspiration to try their own home renovations and flipping projects.

A battle is brewing in the Rockies! Three teams will conquer three mountain homes with $50,000 on the line in the debut season of Battle on the Mountain. Rocky Mountain rivalries will be created as the HGTV competition show shifts from the beach to the peaks. The three teams of up-and-coming flippers will be mentored by HGTV stars Rico Leon of Rico to the Rescue, Kim Myles of Design Star: Next Gen, and Kim Wolfe of Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? (oh and also of winning Survivor fame). If the beach battle predecessor is any indication, this show is bound to be rocky mountain-high drama!

Following the three-season success of Battle on the Beach, HGTV is taking the winning formula and transporting it to the Rocky Mountains. Three teams of aspiring renovators will have six weeks and $100,000 to remodel a rundown mountain home and compete for a $50,000 cash prize. Set high above sea level, the teams and their HGTV rising stars will battle it out in Breckenridge, Colorado. Through a series of six makeover challenges, the spin-off series will tackle renovations in spaces including the kitchen-dining area, the master bedroom and en suite, the living room, the guest suite, a guest bedroom, and the exterior. Similarly to the original program at sea, after each week's challenge, an iconic HGTV guest judge will join the fray and tour the homes to determine who will win the challenge and a prize of $3,000 cash prize. Once all challenges have been completed, a team of judges will analyze the renovation as real estate experts will value the homes. The team with the highest-valued home will win it all.

HGTV Stars Will Shine Bright on 'Battle on the Mountain'

With so many HGTV programs to choose from, viewers often find their new home reno show favorites through series like Battle on the Beach and Rock the Block thanks to the number of stars the show's parade. Viewers are introduced to the potentially new-to-them faces of other HGTV programming. While the former programs have relied on the 20th century's face of home renovation Ty Pennington to helm the competition, Battle on the Mountain is turning to relatively new names for the channel. Home experts Rico Leon, Kim Myles, and Kim Wolfe will step into the mentor roles as they bring their vast knowledge of home renovation and flipping to guide their teams of two to victory. Rico Leon, host of Rico to the Rescue, and Kim Wolfe, host of Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, are both embarking on their second seasons of their home rescue shows, as HGTV has expertly tied the debuts of Battle of the Mountain to the relaunch of their respective shows. Meanwhile, Kim Myles has had her time to shine on HGTV following her own victory during a design competition show. Her most recent HGTV series was Battle of the Bling, alongside music icon and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Todrick Hall. The stakes are as high as the altitude for each of these mentors. Not only do they need to bring their brilliance and expertise, but they must also allow their on-screen personalities to shine bright to allow crossover to their programs. Having a draw into a new program can sometimes be essential and fans of Survivor might be tuning in to see Survivor: One World winner Kim Wolfe compete again. Kim Wolfe is not the first Survivor turned HGTV star, as Wendell Holland is best known for his series Hot Mess House.

Like many similar competition series, Battle on the Mountain will invite HGTV stars to put on their judging hats to decide the winner of each round. Set to join in on the fun are Chelsea DeBoer and Cole DeBoer of Down the Home Fab, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Johnson of Married to Real Estate, Jasmine Roth of Help! I Wrecked My House, and Page Turner of Fix My Flip. But it wouldn't be an HGTV battle show without an appearance from Battle on the Beach's Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington, and Alison Victoria, who will be trading their swimsuits for flannels. Bringing in recognizable faces helps to ground the program while celebrating the ever-rising brand that is HGTV. Watching these people do what they love and share their expertise allows amateur flippers and home renovation lovers to feel a sense of hope and promise that they can do it too.

Get a Sneak Peek at this Mountainous Battle

HGTV's large yet ever-changing roster of personalities is what has kept the network in viewers' television rotation. No matter the team or the location, HGTV has been able to stick to a recipe even while trying new ingredients. Whether it's spouses, a singular host with a story, or a family with a bond and history for home renovation or real estate, HGTV knows the format that works. But when new faces emerge, they become the viewers' way into the sometimes unachievable world. Viewers tune into reality competitions to watch regular people showcase their talent as they aspire to be just like them. While not everyone can sing or dance, fans of HGTV shows have often found inspiration to give their dwellings a fresh coat of paint or believe they know how to pick the right future dream home.

The beauty of Battle of the Mountain is that the three competing teams are real people, and couples at that! Our three teams are DIY Designer Duo Amber and Trey Masciarelli of Ohio mentored by Kim Wolfe, Renovation Husbands Stephen and David St. Russell of Massachusetts mentored by Rico, and Home with the Navarros Lymari and Tony Narvarro of Indiana mentored by Kim Myles. In the trailer, Kim Myles says her team is "hard-working, go get em individuals". Rico describes his team as "yin and yang" as one is "a hyper-creative architect and the other one is great with time management and money management." Kim Wolfe shares that her team "originally got into house flipping recently, but they're so hardworking and here to get it done." With each team offering an array of pros and cons, this battle truly can be anyone's game. Can any of these duos also win an HGTV television series of their own in the process? It's not impossible!

Battle on the Mountain is coming just in time for the ski season. If the show succeeds, it may convince viewers to break out of their own skies and head to the slopes. Or maybe purchase their own mountain house! Battle on the Mountain has great potential for success as the model before it has proven victorious. With new faces leading the charge, Battle on the Mountain is likely to have the same amazing artistry and the same questionable design choices that entice viewers to make HGTV more than their guilty pleasure fantasy channel. The only challenge this show has is whether it can handle the high altitude!

Battle on the Mountain premieres on Monday, January 22nd on HGTV. New episodes will stream on the same day and time on MAX.

