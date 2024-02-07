The Big Picture China has produced several blockbuster movies that have outperformed American films, including the 2021 comedy, Hi, Mom, which has yet to be released in the U.S.

When you hear the phrase, “worldwide blockbuster,” your immediate thought likely runs to a motion picture that hails from the U.S. After all, the only features in history to exceed $1+ billion globally originated in America and titles coming from the U.S. always have their box office achievements flouted by the domestic press. However, in the last decade, China has produced several massively lucrative titles that have given the biggest American blockbusters a major run for their money. As of this writing, nine features from China have exceeded the $600 million mark worldwide (with the vast majority or entirety of those grosses coming from China), with three of those titles cracking the $800 million barrier. One of those titles is a 2021 comedy, Hi, Mom, a box office juggernaut that’s never been released in the U.S.

A passion project for director, Jia Ling (who also stars in the film in addition to being one of its five writers), Hi, Mom deals with a woman who—in the wake of a familial tragedy—travels back in time 20 years to 1981. There, she strikes up a friendship with a younger version of her mom and tries to create a better version of her future for the woman who raised her. Basically, it's a mixture of Petite Maman and Back to the Future. This comedy broke box office records in China and was the highest-grossing motion picture worldwide directed by a woman until the arrival of Barbie in 2023. With all of these achievements under its belt, why hasn't Hi, Mom ever come to the United States?

Have Global Politics Affected 'Hi, Mom’s Release Chances?

Relations between China and the United States have been incredibly strained in the last few years. This increasingly complicated dynamic has severely impacted the American entertainment industry, which spent much of the first half of the 2010s creating sizable partnerships with Chinese media companies and filmmakers. While the days of Universal co-financing and releasing a massive blockbuster like The Great Wall are over, many Chinese titles still find their way to American movie theaters and streaming services, including the 2021 hit, The Battle at Lake Changjin, the highest-grossing Chinese movie of all time. This action-packed motion picture was also a government-financed feature meant to stir up patriotism and loyalty from Chinese moviegoers.

Those qualities might, on the surface, make The Battle at Lake Changjin seem like a title destined to only get released in China, however, it did reach U.S. theaters in November 2021 (though no box office data was ever reported for it) and is now available to rent and purchase through domestic digital retailers. This particular movie illustrates that even when American and Chinese political matters are in a hostile state, some of the latter country's movies still make their way to American soil. So, why hasn’t Hi, Mom made it to the big screen if Chinese blockbusters aren’t automatically off-limits for domestic distributors? The problem may actually lie within the genre Hi, Mom inhabits: comedy.

Throughout history, Hollywood has often lived by the creed that domestic comedies don't travel well internationally. The logic behind this thought process reasons that the dialogue-driven nature of modern American comedies—not to mention culturally specific gags—may get lost on moviegoers in other countries. It’s unclear if this actually has any truth to it, but it’s a concept so ubiquitous that it determines which foreign films do and don’t get released in America. The majority of the Chinese features that make their way to America are action-heavy movies with stars that domestic viewers are more familiar with. Marketers believe that explosions can transcend any language barrier, while witty dialogue may be a tougher sell to American viewers.

In recent years, American studios have struggled to get English-language comedies like About My Father or The Machine to secure sizable box office hauls. The thought of trying to successfully release a comedy like Hi, Mom into theaters may have been too daunting for distributors, especially since this film premiered in early 2021. Studios, both major and indie outfits alike, were very picky about which features they brought into domestic theaters in 2021. People were just getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at that point and it was still unclear which genres people would or wouldn’t show up for theatrically. In a year of uncertainty, the prospect of domestically distributing Hi, Mom may have seemed like too much of a risk for American studios.

Could an English-Language Remake of “Hi, Mom” Be Preventing the Release of the Original Film?

In March 2021, the producers of Hi, Mom announced that the production would be getting a major international theatrical release; the hope was to mimic the box office success of this comedy in more territories beyond just its home country of China. There were clearly hopes of getting this movie available to moviegoers across the planet, so what happened here? Another business strategy may have prevented this title’s release in America. In October 2023, Sony and Escape Artists announced plans for an English-language remake of Hi, Mom. This was an especially interesting development because English-language remakes of films hailing from China are nowhere near as popular with studios as English-remakes of French, German, or Japanese features. It was another sign of how big Hi, Mom had become, it was even inspiring to see Sony enter the rare territory of American remakes of Chinese cinema.

While a scarce possibility, there’s a chance that an English-language version of Hi, Mom emerging in the near future may be preventing this blockbuster from reaching domestic viewers. Possibly out of a desire to not give the new Hi, Mom movie extra competition, the producers of the original feature may be holding back a domestic launch for Jia Ling’s blockbuster. If it hasn’t been released already, why not keep it on a shelf away from North American moviegoers so that the English-language version can be extra fresh for prospective moviegoers? It certainly doesn’t sound like an outlandish scenario, even if there’s no evidence that it's going on in the mysterious domestic absence of the original Hi, Mom.

Gender-Based Double Standards Might Have Affected the U.S. Release of 'Hi, Mom'

Whatever the reason behind the lack of a proper North American launch for Hi, Mom, it’s utterly baffling simply due to how readily available most other Chinese blockbusters become in the U.S. are Recent titles like the 2023 smash hit, No More Bets, or the 2022 success, Lighting Up the Stars, for example, both got theatrical launches in America after their Chinese runs. In looking at this discrepancy, one has to point out that, whether intentional or not, a gender-based double standard has emerged in terms of what kinds of Chinese features American distributors are handling. Male-heavy projects like The Battle at Lake Changjin and Wolf Warrior 2 made it to North American theaters without breaking a sweat, while Hi, Mom (a title with a largely female creative team concerning a mother/daughter relationship) languishes without any domestic release. The absence of a title headlined and created by women of color while Chinese blockbusters anchored by dudes are readily accessible in the U.S. is, at best, unfortunate.

Per Box Office Mojo, Hi, Mom has only ever been released in three other countries beyond China (Australia, Hong Kong, and New Zealand), which combined, only brought in $1 million to the feature's staggering $822 million worldwide haul. Clearly, this blockbuster doesn’t need the money of American moviegoers or the patronage of any other country to be a lucrative hit. However, for the sake of artistic accessibility, it would be a welcome sight to see Hi, Mom gracing movie theater screens in North America someday. Perhaps Sony’s arthouse division (Sony Pictures Classics) will give Hi, Mom a brief theatrical run before the English-language remake premieres, a long-overdue happy ending to the odd saga of one of the biggest movies of all time never playing in the U.S.