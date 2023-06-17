Book adaptations have been a widespread practice in the entertainment industry for decades. With a successful source material ripe for the picking, filmmakers and screenwriters have found a way to capitalize on a proven narrative, attract new audiences, and establish a new fan base who may not be familiar with the original work.

Despite the popular adaptations of The Hunger Games and the Harry Potter franchise (which accumulated a massive 942.2 million USD since its release), many other adaptations have done much justice to their original novel form, and some you have probably missed.

10 'Never Let Me Go' (2010)

Never Let Me Go is the 6th thought-provoking novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, a Nobel Prize-winning Japanese-British author whose work tends to delve into the depths of human experiences, exposing the fragility and illusions that often permeate our lives. Published in 2005, Never Let Me Go explores themes of love, memory, and the ethical implications of science and technology.

The film, directed by Mark Romanek (One Hour Photo, The Overlook Hotel), offers a haunting and poignant portrayal of Ishiguro's novel. Released in 2010, the film captures the essence of the original story, following the intertwined lives of three friends - Kathy (Carey Mulligan), Tommy (Andrew Garfield), and Ruth (Keira Knightly) - as they grow up together in a private boarding school. As they navigate their way into adulthood, they confront the harsh reality of their purpose in a cold society.

9 'The Book Thief' (2013)

Set in Nazi Germany during WWII, Australian author Markus Zusak wrote this historical fiction novel in 2005. Narrated by Death, this multi-award-winning novel (including 'Best Books for Young Adults' in 2007) explores the power of words and the resilience of the human spirit through war.

The Book Thief has since been translated into 63 different languages and sold over 16 million copies worldwide, making it an international bestseller. In 2013, director Brian Percival (The Old Curiosity Shop, Much Ado About Nothing) faithfully adapted this moving novel with screen greats, including Sophie Nélisse, Geoffrey Rush, and Emily Watson. It is a moving and visually striking portrayal of a young girl's journey through one of history's darkest periods, reminding us of the importance of literature, compassion, and the indomitable human spirit.

8 'Perfume: The Story of a Murderer' (2006)

This historical dark fantasy novel was written in 1985 by Bavarian author Patrick Süskind. Originally titled 'Das Parfum: Die Geschichte eines Mörders', it was praised for its evocative prose, rich sensory descriptions and atmospheric portrayal of 18th century France.

In 2006, Tom Tykwer (Run Lola Run, Cloud Atlas) adapted this haunting story, starring Alan Rickman,Dustin Hoffman and Ben Whinshaw who plays Jean-Baptiste Grenouille. Gifted with an extraordinary sense of smell, Grenouille is led down a twisted and dark path to capture the essence of beauty by creating the perfect perfume. Although a condensed adaptation with mixed critical reviews, Tykwer's visually stunning adaptation explores the boundaries of human obsession and the allure of beauty.

7 'The Secret in Their Eyes' (La Pregunta de Sus Ojos) (2009)

The Secrets in Their Eyes (Originally La Pregunta de Sus Ojos) is a crime novel by Argentinian author Eduardo Sacheri, published in 2005. Revolving around a retired detective obsessed with an unsolved that haunted him throughout his career, The Secret in Their Eyes explores love, justice, and memory.

There have been two remakes of this crime drama: an Argentinian adaptation by Juan José Campanella and stars Ricardo Darín (Argentina, 1985, Everbody Knows) that won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2010 and ultimately captured the essence of Sacher's novel, delving into the complexities of the human psyche and the lasting impact of unsolved events. In 2015, directorBilly Ray remade the crime drama starring Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman, receiving mixed critical reviews.

6 'The Lost City of Z' (2016)

David Grann's non-fiction book, The Lost City of Z, tells the true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett and his search for a mythical city in the Amazon rainforest known as "Z." Intrigued by the discovery of a concealed collection of Fawcett's diaries, Grann embarked on a quest of his own and aimed to unravel "the greatest exploration mystery of the 20th century".

Although not a direct film adaptation, director James Gray (Ad Astra, We Own the Night) filmed Grann's biographical adventure drama in 2016 and stars Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, and Tom Holland. The film portrays Fawcett's expeditions and his relentless pursuit of the lost city, capturing his story's sense of adventure, danger, and mystery.

5 'Stardust' (2007)

The third novel by the highly acclaimed and influential author Neil Gaiman, Stardust is a fantasy novel published in 1999 that follows the adventures of a young man named Tristan Thorn, who ventures into the magical realm of Faeirie to find a fallen star and wins the heart of his beloved Victoria. The book explores themes of love, destiny, and the boundaries between worlds, inviting readers into a world of mythical creatures, magical realms, and unexpected twists.

In 2007, Stardust was adapted into a film of the same name and directed by Mathew Vaughn. The movie captures the enchanting essence Gaiman's novel, bringing its fantastical elements to life on the screen. The adaptation features a talented cast, including Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Robert De Niro.

4 'A Monster Calls' (2016)

Published in 2011, this young dark-fantasy novel by Patrick Ness tells the poignant and emotionally charged story of a young boy struggling to cope with his mother's illness. Originally taken from the late award-winning writer Siobhan Dowd, A Monster Calls weaves a heartbreaking tale of mischief, healing, and the courage it takes to survive.

After reviewing critical acclaim and numerous awards, director J.A. Bayona (The Impossible, The Orphanage) released its film adaptation in 2016, capturing the emotional depth of the novel as if the words of each page had been painted in each frame on the screen.

3 'The Painted Vale' (2006)

If there is a person to have an understanding of the complexities of human relationships and self-discovery against the backdrop of a tumultuous era that is portrayed in The Painted Veil, W. Somerset Maugham was the man to do so. Written and set in the 1920s, the novel tells the story of Kitty Fane, a young woman who embarks on a loveless marriage with a bacteriologist in the midst of a cholera epidemic in Hong Kong.

The film, directed by John Curran (Stone, The Killer Inside Me), is the third adaptation of this period classic. Starring Edward Norton and Naomi Watts, it captures the essence of the novel with stunning visuals and emotionally captivating character portrayals and their journeys.

2 'The Unbearable Lightness of Being' (1988)

Czech-born French writer Milan Kundera brings us a politically biographical and philosophical romance set in Czechoslovakia during the political and social turmoil of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Delving into themes such as love, freedom, and identity, Kundera examines the metaphorical and physical contrast between lightness and heaviness as the characters grapple with the consequences of their choices.

In 1988, just four years after the book's release, an American adaptation was directed by Philip Kaufman (Invasion of the BodySnatchers, Raiders of the Lost Ark.) Starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Juliette Binoche, the film was consulted by its author throughout and was received as a successful portrayal of the book. Still, later Kundera stated the film had little to do with the spirit of the novel and no longer allowed any adaptations of his work.

1 'The Road' (2009)

Written in 2006, The Road is the late Cormac McCarthy's ninth published novel. Set in a desolate landscape and written in McCarthy's legendary atmospheric prose, this immersive, post-apocalyptic, Pulitzer prize-winning novel explores themes of survival, love, and despair.

John Hillcoat (Lawless, The Proposition) adapted the novel into a film in 2009, starring Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee, both navigating through a starved and devastated world. With a soundtrack composed by legendary artists Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, there's no wonder the critical response to this harrowing film is on par with its written counterpart.

