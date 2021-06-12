There’s nothing like a good musical to sweep you off your feet! With Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights hitting theaters and HBO Max this weekend, it’s time to immerse ourselves in musical worlds we may have missed. And you don’t have to look too far: Netflix has several original musical films that have flown under the radar, and now we can sit down and stream them whenever we like. Every movie on this list not only has wonderfully catchy tunes, but also heartfelt and compelling stories that are typically underserved by the genre.

Been So Long

Based on the stage msuical of the same name, 2018’s Been So Long stars I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel as a determined single mother whose life is turned upside down when she meets a charming stranger one night. Raymond (Arinzé Kene) checks all the boxes, but Simone just can’t commit to him. The two actors have great chemistry, but the genre-bending songs and balletic dances are the true scene-stealers in this film. Director Tinge Krishnan employs several different techniques that make the movie look and feel like a stage production, but with the dynamism of cinema. The majority of the main cast take turns singing and dancing, as several characters weave in and out of Simone and Raymond’s story.

Over the Moon

Over the Moon was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, which is just another reason you should add it to your watchlist immediately. The film follows 13-year-old Fei Fei (Cathy Ang) who is still grieving the loss of her mother when her father (John Cho) announces that he’s remarrying. Horrified that her father's new relationship means that he's forgotten about her mother, Fei Fei tries to rectify the matter by reuniting the moon goddess Chang'e (Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo) with her lost love. The animation is stunning and the songs are wistful, equal parts sad and heartwarming. Also, there’s an extremely cute bunny in this film, if you're somehow still looking for reasons to put it on.

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Hollywood makes us believe that we should have all peaked at age 20. The Forty-Year-Old Version's Radha (Radha Blank) is here to tell you that isn’t true. The film’s protagonist is, well, 40 years old, and she hasn’t lived up to her potential. Now, dealing with grief and a failed career, Radha finds herself falling in love – with a new dream and a new man. This film has spoken word, rap, and Hip-Hop, all of which are unconventional inclusions in musicals. Radha’s words are powerful and raw, especially in conjunction with the character’s story. This is a feel-good film that reminds you that you’re never too old to dream, and never to old to find a new passion.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

It’s never too early to enjoy a Christmas film, especially one that’s as lavish and joyous as this one. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is unique in centering a Black family and characters of color in a Christmas musical. The story follows genius inventor Jeronicus (Forest Whitaker), who loses the love of his life and pushes the rest of his family away in his grief. Then one day, his granddaughter Journey (Madalen Mills) arrives at his dilapidated workshop and changes his life. Journey’s exuberance and excitement are infectious – for both Jeronicus and the audience. Furthermore, the songs are spectacular; they’re more anthemic than what you typically hear in most holiday films and they're all but guaranteed to move you to the core. Everything about the film, from its cast to the stunning cinematography and the heartfelt music are like like a warm, cozy blanket on a cold winter’s night.

