Ever since Warner Bros. merged with Discovery, people have been wondering what exactly the brand of Warner Bros. Discovery would be. HBO and TLC are two very different channels that now belong to the same corporate structure.

Another point of contention is the company's two streaming services: HBO Max and Discovery+. With the two services set to merge into one by summer 2023, now is an excellent time to dig into Discovery+, as it may be the last opportunity to experience the exceptional reality-TV streaming service in this form. From drag queens to true crime to 90 Day Fiancé, there is something for everyone on Discovery+.

'Pig Royalty' (2021 -)

One of the best things about reality TV is that it provides an in-depth look into worlds you have little to no knowledge of. That's true for Pig Royalty, a show set in the wild world of competitive pig shows.Did you even know that pig shows were a thing? Or is it a cutthroat competition full of professionals who will do about anything to snatch the crown? Probably not. That's what makes Pig Royalty so fascinating.

It follows a group of pig owners as they compete at different shows, trying to prove themselves as the best of the best. The show is carried by an eclectic group of characters, including actual children who compete alongside the adults. There's drama, underdogs, and tons of pigs. After one episode, you'll be hooked.

'Dragnificent!' (2019 - 2020)

Sort of like a drag queen version of Queer Eye, Dragnificent! follows RuPaul's Drag Race alums Jujubee, Thorgy Thor, Bebe Zahara Benet, and Alexis Michelle as they help women across America embrace their inner drag queen to get through major life events. The show began as a TV special called Drag Me Down The Aisle, in which the queens helped a bride prepare for the most special day of her entire life.

What makes the show great is how the queens themselves interact with each other and the subject of the episode. I mean, they're drag queens, that means they've got personality for days, and they know how to turn out a look. So whether you're preparing for a wedding or a high school reunion, you're going to want some drag queens in your corner.

'Death By Gossip With Wendy Williams' (2015 - 2015)

Wendy Williams is a pop culture icon. That's undeniable. With her daytime talk show ending this year due to a pretty horrible situation in her personal life, now is an excellent time to go back and check out her short-lived but extremely entertaining true crime series, Death By Gossip.

As she's proven throughout her career, if there's one thing Wendy Williams knows, it's gossip. She is all about spilling the tea about whoever and whatever under the sun. As the expert on gossip, she also knows that gossip always comes with consequences, and as explored in Death By Gossip, those consequences can be deadly. In each episode, Wendy gives us all the details of a true story of gossip gone wrong. It has everything you could want in an Investigation Discovery series: crazy real stories, actors recreating the events, and a narrator who knows how to tell a story.

'Guy's Chance Of A Lifetime' (2022 -)

Guy Fieri has proven himself to be a branding expert. His brand recognition is so high that when you see a dish and hear that it's called "Flavortown Chicken," you know it has to be made by Guy Fieri. That's what makes the competition so difficult on Guy's Chance Of A Lifetime. On this show, he is looking for someone to carry the Guy Fieri brand just as well as he can.

Unlike most competition reality shows, the winner of Guy's Chance Of A Lifetime doesn't get a cash prize; they get their very own restaurant as a part of the Chicken Guy franchise. Throughout the show, Guy tests the entrepreneurs' cooking skills and marketing abilities, trying to find someone who can continue the Guy Fieri brand. The show is entertaining, as is every Guy Fieri show, and even features a nice dose of drama to make things interesting. It's definitely worth checking out.

'Chopped 420' (2021 -)

If you watch Chopped on Food Network and think, "this would be better if everyone involved were high," there is a show for you. Chopped 420 takes the Chopped formula we all know and love and throws in a nice dose of weed as an ingredient in every dish.

The show is hosted by actor, comedian, and weed enthusiast Ron Funches and is judged by various marijuana connoisseurs, including RuPaul's Drag Race alum Laganja Estranja. In each of the three rounds, the chefs must include marijuana as an ingredient. Thankfully, in addition to the typical Chopped kitchen, they also have a variety of different marijuana strains to keep things interesting. It's a perfect show to sit back, get high (where it's legal), and relax.

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' (2019 -)

Huntsville, Alabama, is a city on the rise. Just this year, it was named the best city to live in by the U.S. News And World Report. Huntsville has become such a great place because the people there have invested in its growth. Among those who have been interested is the cast of Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

This docu-soap follows three married couples who work together in real estate while also dealing with the complex world of their own lives. It's got plenty of drama, fights, and real estate to keep you interested in a city full of complex and fascinating people. Much like The Real Housewivesfranchise, Love & Marriage has expanded to another city with Love & Marriage: DC, which actually stars Monique Samuels from The Real Housewives of Potomac. Much like Huntsville itself, Love & Marriage is on the rise, so you better jump on before the rocket takes off.

'The Book Of Queer' (2022 -)

Learning about history is important because it allows us to learn from our mistakes and correct them in the future. Generally, the existence of LGBTQIA+ people has been erased from history up until Stonewall. Even then, very few notable historic figures are recognized as members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The Book Of Queer works to correct this by highlighting historical figures, from Abraham Lincoln to Da Vinci, whose queerness has been long forgotten or never publicly known to begin with.

The show is told through a wacky, outrageous stylistic lens that ensures that this history lesson is far from boring. Featuring entertaining re-enactments and a very modern sensibility, The Book Of Queer is essential viewing for anyone who thinks that gay history began with Obergefell.

'Two Shallow Graves' (2022 -)

Everyone loves a good true crime documentary, and Two Shallow Graves is one of the best of the year. The show examines the case of the 2010 McStay family murders, for which family friend Chase Merritt has been convicted. The story of the murders is gruesome and utterly devastating. Unlike some true crime documentaries, Two Shallow Graves doesn't overlook that in the name of a story.

One of the reasons people love true crime so much is because it allows us to feel like detectives, putting together clues to make our conclusions about who committed the heinous crimes in question. Two Shallow Graves provides lots of material for viewers to sort through, allowing you to believe in either Chase's innocence or guilt. The show is not an easy watch, but it's highly recommended for any true crime junkie.

'Prisoner Of Love' (2021 -)

Prisoner of Love is like 90 Day Fiancé, except instead of the test of love being a time limit, it's the fact that one of the partners is currently incarcerated. Dating is hard, and, as they say, there's plenty of fish in the sea. You never know; maybe the fish you're looking for is in prison.

The show is formatted like the famous 90 Day Fiancé in that the first season follows different people as they explore the opportunity of finding love with someone in prison. The person who sets them all up is the "Prison Matchmaker," Chelsea Holmes. She specializes in acting as the intermediary between prisoners and those looking to date someone locked up. Adding to the drama inherent to the relationships explored in the show is that Chelsea herself is dating a prisoner! Prisoner Of Love is the perfect show for someone who wants to watch something that gives you the classic TLC relationship show drama we all know and love with a new coat of paint.

'Trixie Motel' (2022 -)

RuPaul's Drag Race winner and all-around cultural icon, Trixie Mattel, is taking over the world. From her music career to her makeup company Trixie Cosmetics, her work with Netflix, and her comedy partnership with Katya Zamolodchikova, it's pretty much impossible to remain oblivious to Trixie's immense success. It's arguable she's the most famous drag queen since RuPaul herself. One trick that has helped Trixie build her empire is that she is constantly looking for new ways to expand and grow her brand. On Trixie Motel, she develops into the real estate sector by purchasing, renovating, and running her very own Palm Springs motel.

In each episode of Trixie Motel, Trixie, her partner David Silver, and celebrity friends, like Nicole Byer, Lisa Vanderpump, and Orville Peck, design and construct a different room of the most outrageously drag motel ever built. Renovation is hard work, but Trixie makes it look like a ton of fun, infusing each episode with genuine joy and excitement. The best part of the show is that the motel is real! You can book a stay at the Trixie Motel and binge the show while you're there.

