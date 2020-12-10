These days, it seems that there are so many “best hidden gem movies” lists that you need a “best hidden gem movies list” list to keep track of them all! But on this list, I firmly guarantee you’ll find something you haven’t seen before that you’ll love, all of which are available on Movies Anywhere*.

From great rom-coms that just missed the mark at the box office to top-notch thrillers by prestige directors, these underrated films have aged excellently. Moreover, there’s almost certainly something even the most seasoned of movie watchers hasn’t seen.

These movies are all available on Movies Anywhere, a service that allows you to access all of your digital libraries in one place by linking your various digital retailer accounts. Basically, an umbrella platform for all your platforms. The service even allows you to share your love of your favorite movies with others (even if they haven’t purchased the film themselves) thanks to its new Screen Pass feature. And you can also Watch Together, even if you’re apart, with its fully-integrated co-viewing functionality. Pretty nifty in these uncertain times!

Anyway, here are 12 underrated and hidden gem films you’ll love, all of which are eligible for users to send a Screen Pass on Movies Anywhere.

Ingrid Goes West

Image via NEON

No film better captures social media addiction or the lengths we will go to “for the likes” than Ingrid Goes West**. This slept-on 2015 film, which is really the Caroline Calloway story, stars Aubrey Plaza as Ingrid, an aspiring Instagram influencer and Elizabeth Olsen as Taylor, an established one. Ingrid becomes Fatal Attraction-level, change your zip-code-and-personality-level obsessed with the lifestyle — or lifestyle portrayed on Instagram — by Taylor. They become besties, and obviously things get weird fast. Listen, a drama about Instagram is a hard sell. But we all have that one friend with the word “adventurer” in their bio, the one who makes you take 10 photos of them next to a neon sign and uses the word “brand” unironically. This film is about them, and the dark side of gaining a following on social media, or trying so hard that it becomes hazardous. Ingrid Goes West will make you hate your phone without telling you to, and that’s why it’s so good.

Body Double

Image via Columbia Pictures

There are few directorial runs I like more than Brian de Palma’s early 1980s thrillers. And while 1981’s Blow Out may be the one more film lovers swear by, I adore his 1984 thriller, Body Double**. The hazy postmodern noir follows a man who housesits for a pal in the Hollywood Hills, and while enjoying the luxe cliffside house’s telescope, he witnesses a murder. Much like the theme of my poorly attended bar Mitzvah, this film is heavily Hitchcock influenced. All jokes aside (my bar mitzvah was very well attended), Body Double is a perfect film for anyone who loves film noir enough to know what “The maltese falcon is a macguffin” means. The film follows its lead as he spirals into a Vertigo**-esque obsession over the murder and its potential key players. It’s a wild ride and the aforementioned luxe cliffside house from the film is so architecturally incredible that it has its own Wikipedia page.

Definitely, Maybe

Image via Universal Pictures

This winning New York City-set romcom may open like any other, with Ryan Reynolds rocking out to his iPod as he takes to the city streets, but by the end of this film, you’ll definitely, not maybe (get it!) … be caught off guard by its impact. Definitely Maybe** opens with Reynolds as Will Hayes, a successful but longing single father. But the fun emerges as he reconnects with three girlfriends from his past, High Fidelity** style, and it’s actually unclear who he’s going to end up with. Will it be his artsy ex-girlfriend played by Rachel Weisz, or the friend, though it’s always been something more, played by Isla Fisher? Or someone else? This film touchingly explores the grey area of adult relationships that don’t go sour, but sometimes are just placed on the shelf. And it has a classic, old-fashioned ending. Don’t let the poster, or the 2008-ness of it fool you — you’ll truly be charmed by Definitely Maybe.

Murder by Death

Image via Columbia Pictures

If you got the WhoDunnit itch from Clue or the more modern Knives Out, you’re in for a thrill with Murder by Death**. As its cheeky title may hint, this 1970s sendup is more pure comedy than its peers. It’s an all-out Agatha Christie roast, with every character invited to its old mansion murder mystery dinner essentially serving as a classic Whodunnit archetype. There’s the Humphrey Bogart-esque detective, played wonderfully by Peter Falk, and the more Whodunnits you’ve seen the more you’ll appreciate it. Plus, it amazingly features Truman Capote in his first and only film role as the murder dinner’s host. So while it’s not as memorable as Clue, it’s a dinner worth attending. And dessert is...murder!

The Net

Image via Columbia Pictures

“Our whole world is sitting there on a computer...everything, your DMV records, your social security…it’s all right there...just begging for somebody to screw with.” This isn’t a line from the stressful 2020 documentary The Social Dilemma, but one that an on-the-run Sandra Bullock says in The Net**, a Fugitive* style thriller made in...1995. Yup, this prescient film is a solid mystery but moreso, a glimpse at the early internet and the danger it posed even then. There’s briefcase sized laptops, floppy disks, and an AOL-looking website that Bullock uses to order pizza that must be the earliest depiction of Seamless in film.

Bullock plays Angela Bennett, a basement hacker who helps companies troubleshoot their programs, when she’s not busy with this pizza website. Until she joins the wrong chatroom at the wrong time. It may have seemed outlandish then, with its villains using the internet to watch everything Bennett does and learn everything about her. But it’s aged almost too well, and will make you think about technology more than most films today and more than a film from 1995 ought to.

A Bigger Splash

Image via Fox Searchlight

While Italian director Luca Guadagnino made a (I’m sorry) “bigger splash” in pop culture with his instant classic Call Me By Your Name**, don’t sleep — or longingly sunbathe by a pool with dog-eared novella — on his other movies. His 2018 Suspiria remake is a bizarre fantasy that’s almost entirely female-lead. I Am Love is a luscious Tilda Swinton-lead masterpiece. But perhaps most succinct of his lesser known films is A Bigger Splash**, a delicious, sun kissed romantic thriller set in Italy. Marienne Lane (Tilda Swinton) is a semi-retired rock star on vocal rest, who, without speaking, still commands every scene. She’s got a stable thing going with her partner Paul (Matthias Schoenaerts), until ex-lover Harry (Ralph Fiennes) and his daughter (Dakota Johnson) come visit and shake things up. The film follows a multi-day staycation where all four of these characters’ desires collide and everything goes wrong. And not in a Meet the Fockers** way. It’s rife with new loves, rekindled flames, and secrets as casual as its spontaneous afternoon swim breaks. Come wade through A Bigger Splash’s dangerous waters.

Down with Love

Image via 20th Century Fox

From its retro, Pink Panther-style cartoon opening credits to the giant Pan Am logo gracing the centermost building in Manhattan in lieu of the MetLife sign, you know you’re in for something campy. Down With Love** is a flirty, chatty, super-sweet 1960s romcom. A fantastic Renee Zellweger and Ewan McGregor are Barbara Novack and Catcher Block (great names), warring literaries who are both set in their bachelor ways until, well, you know how it goes. This film is such a ball of midcentury joy it puts Mad Men to shame. And while it got good reviews in 2003 it just missed the mark at being a genuine hit. It has all the trappings -- fast-paced writing, amazing set pieces that would make Baz Luhrmann green with envy and charming performances. Perhaps the novelty of Down With Love isn’t what holds it back; but what sets it apart, daddy-o! With its split screen phone calls, cutesy choreography, and general too-much-ness, it commits so heavily to its bit that you can’t help but … be down!

As Above, So Below

Image via Universal Pictures

It seems like for some reason, it took not one but two extremely successful movies (Blair Witch Project and nearly 15 years later, Paranormal Activity) for filmmakers to realize the shaky cam, found footage schtick worked. As a result, the horror genre saw a deluge of shaky cam movies unleashed in the late 2000s. But As Above So Below** is one of the most underrated. This movie follows an archaeologist and her crew venturing into the Catacombs of Paris (apparently a BIG mistake), and rivals The Descent perhaps not in sheer scariness but in the number of scares. Once the crew goes down there, trying to locate some sort of gem, everything goes wrong. It’s definitely one of those “we’ve seen that same skull already”, “look there’s a light over there!” trapped-in-a-cave horror-fests. Though it doesn’t get into the mythology of the…things they discover underground, it packs so many frights in its below-Paris crypt that you won’t even notice.

Jennifer's Body

Image via 20th Century Fox

Much like Steely Dan is the musician’s band, Jennifer’s Body** is the hidden gem movie lover’s hidden gem. The Diablo Cody-penned vampire flick starring Megan Fox as a high schooler thirsty for blood came out in 2009, right after Juno**. At the time, it didn’t really rake in cash at the box office, but since, it’s seen a resurgence in popularity that it’s hard to even call it a hidden gem. Vox recently called it a “feminist cult classic,” though I will proudly say I saw it in 2009 in theaters and have loved it since day one. Featuring great performances from not only Fox but also Amanda Seyfried as her former bestie, the film has fang-sharp writing and the same smart, meta tone that made Scream a classic. Jennifer’s Body is on its way to classic status, too. Watch it now before it’s not cool anymore.

Waitress

Image via Fox Searchlight

This sweet romantic comedy is so enjoyable it was made into a musical! The 2007 gem Waitress** stars Keri Russell as Jenna, its titular waitress who is, well, stuck. She’s stuck in an abusive relationship (with Jeremy Sisto), stuck in a dead end job, and stuck wondering if this may be it for her. Luckily, things get zesty when a handsome doctor played by Nathan Fillion comes to the rescue (who doesn’t want to be saved by Nathan Fillion playing a doctor?). This movie truly is as easy as pie to enjoy. Clearly, enough people caught on to bring it to Broadway, and you can see why as it has a real goodness to it. The same sort of small-town charm as 1991’s Fried Green Tomatoes**, but a little more pluck and way more pies!

Cedar Rapids

Image via Fox Searchlight

The charming drama/comedy Cedar Rapids** stars Ed Helms as Tim Lippe, a Midwest insurance salesman who unexpectedly has the time of his life at the most unexpected of places: a regional insurance conference. When I saw this film, it reminded me of Will Ferrell’s Stranger Than Fiction* in that it features a comedy actor in a more nuanced, challenging role, and surprises you with its big heart. If you’re into the more quirky side of the romcom (whatever the opposite of Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Lobster is) check this one out.

[REC]

Image via Filmax International

As far as shaky camera horror films go, [REC]** truly will haunt your dreams. If we’ve learned anything from films like Ringu or Let The Right One In, foreign horror filmmakers just do it better. [REC] follows a TV anchor named Angelea (Manuela Velasco) and her crew trapped in a building in Spain, with zombies, to a horrifically fantastic climax. I won’t say much, except that it involves Angela, a room filled with scientific drawings, and a figure I can only describe as a “lanky fella.” If you’re on a horror kick, you will not be disappointed by this action-packed freakfest.

*Registration with Movies Anywhere required. Open to U.S. residents 13+.

**Screen Pass-eligible film available on Movies Anywhere. Screen Pass-eligible films are subject to

change without notice.

This article is branded content presented by Movies Anywhere.

Movies Anywhere and Screen Pass are trademarks of Movies Anywhere, LLC. © 2020 Movies Anywhere.

Share Share Tweet Email

Ben Affleck to Star in George Clooney's Next Movie 'The Tender Bar' Set up at Amazon Studios, the coming-of-age film is based on J.R. Moehringer's bestselling 2005 memoir.