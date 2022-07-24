Plenty of movie franchises have "Easter eggs" embedded into their individual works, and fans love to find them. While some of these companies have extensive histories of great callbacks and cameos (like the MCU), it is Disney's animated movies that take the crown for having some of the best references in its films.

Images are hidden everywhere within Disney movies. And while audiences are always overjoyed seeing Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) attend Elsa's (Idina Menzel) coronation or watching the Sultan (Douglas Seale) in Aladdin build a toy tower with a Beast (Robby Benson) figurine, Disney's hidden Mickeys earn the title for best and most clever references.

'Aladdin' (1991): Mickey In A Whole New World

Aladdin, the highest grossing film of its year, features its fair share of references and hidden Mickeys. One of the most famous hidden Mickeys from the movie appears at the end of the film when Jafar (Jonathan Freeman) has been defeated and his spells are undone. Rajah (Frank Welker) becomes a tiger once more, but not before briefly transforming into Mickey, complete with the cute mouse nose and famous ears.

Outside of references to both Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid, Aladdin also has additional hidden Mickeys lurking about. The first, just like another hidden Mickey in Lilo and Stitch, is made out of fruit stacked at a nearby market stall. There is another hidden Mickey on one of the patches of Aladdin's (Scott Weinger) pants. The patch, normally a rectangle, takes on the shape of Mickey's head for a split second when Jafar uses his sorcerer powers to expose Aladdin as a false prince. This flash of the famous mouse is fun to find and serves as a very well disguised Easter egg.

'The Little Mermaid' (1989): A Trip To The Depths

The underwater world of The Little Mermaid is flooded with detail, just like any other Disney animated feature. The under-the-sea world has no trouble capturing audience's attention on its own, with no references required. But Disney could not pass up the opportunity to take its beloved mouse on a vacation to Atlantica.

At the beginning of the film, King Triton's (Kenneth Mars) daughters are performing in front of the kingdom. In one brief frame, if audiences look to the left of the king's shoulder they can see Goofy, Donald Duck, and Mickey Mouse among the guests. It's a cleverly hidden Mickey because it involves not just Mickey himself, but also his well-known friends. All three blend in well with the crowd, ensuring that Disney successfully pulls off another great reference. This film also has multiple instances where Disney's trick of using bubbles to hide Mickeys is put into effect. Another great hidden Mickey can be spotted by eagle-eyed fans when Ariel (Jodi Benson) sings "Part Of Your World." As she swims around her cavern, there is one point where she approaches a painting of Magdalen with the Smoking Flame, by Georges de la Tour. The smoke of the candle flame forms a blurry set of Mickey's ears and head, allowing the mouse to become part of both the historical and underwater world.

'The Hunchback Of Notre Dame' (1996): Mickey Making History

In The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Quasimodo (Tom Hulce) is an outcast who hides from society in the famous Notre Dame Cathedral. The bell ringer leads a lonely life because his master Frollo (Tony Jay) stole Quasimodo from his mother when he was an infant, and then locked him away because of his physical appearance.

The majority of the movie takes place in or on top of the Notre Dame Cathedral, so it is no surprise that a lot of detail has been put into its appearance. The architecture of the structure is particularly unique because more than once, it features a series of Mickeys. The mouse has been carved into the outer walls and shaped into the iron outlines that span the entirety of the church. These Mickeys are more obvious than some of Disney's others, but adding them to the complex architecture of Notre Dame has significance. It is a clever way to draw attention to Disney's prowess, as it now has claim to a famous, non-fairy tale story, and they also add a flair to the setting.

Bubbles: Mickey Galore

One of Disney's favorite ways to hide Mickeys in their films is through bubbles. If there are bubbles, there's almost a one hundred percent guarantee that there will be Mickeys. Unfortunately, there are too many instances to list them all. Some of the best, however, comes from Dumbo, Fantasia, and Cinderella.

In Dumbo, Timothy Q. Mouse (Edward Brophy) falls into a bucket filled with champagne. He emerges drunk and spouting bubbles. Some of those bubbles crowd together and form Mickey's head. In Fantasia, Mickey himself is seen coughing up bubbles, three of which turn into the shape of his own head. In Cinderella, the title character sings as she scrubs the floor, sending bubbles flying around her. Cinderella (Lesley Ann Warren) becomes reflected in the suds, and three of those bubbles become larger and hover around each other, taking the shape of Mickey. Audiences may miss the bubble formation if they are focused on the images of Cinderella herself, making this blatant Mickey one of the best bubble references out there.

Pets: Carrying Mickey Around With Them

There are many Disney fans with a wealth of merchandise that allow them to take Disney, as well as Mickey, with them wherever they go. These fans may be jealous when they learn that some of Disney's pets are one step ahead of them because they get to carry Mickey around on their backs.

Despite having one of the most universally hated Disney characters in the film, 101 Dalmatians and its adorable dogs make for a great movie. If you look closely, you'll find that some spots on the dogs form a very familiar pattern. Pongo, for instance, has three spots on his shoulder that form Mickey's ears and head, as do quite a few of the other dalmatians. In Mulan, BD Wong voices Shang, the commanding captain of the army Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) secretly joins. In one frame, Shang and his horse are standing atop snowy mountains, and the horse has two distinct clusters of spots on his coat, both of which form Mickey's head. These types of hidden Mickeys allow both the animals and main characters to take Mickey with them on their journeys, a dream many fans would love to turn into reality.

New Content: Mickeys After The Turn Of The Century

Disney has made animated features for so long that it's almost been a century since it started. Yet it was only in the 2000s that the animation began to change into the 3-D quality that is seen more frequently today. Advanced though these new images may be, the best features of these newer movies are the classic references and cleverly hidden Mickeys that have been a part of Disney animation since its beginning.

A tiny Mickey head can be seen in the memorable The Princess and the Frog scene where Naveen (Bruno Campos) asks Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) for a kiss to turn him back into a prince. The Mickey is made from part of a pearl necklace handing over the side of Charlotte's (Jennifer Cody) jewelry box. A small Mickey can also be caught by the sharpest of eyes inside a wave in Moana, when young Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) wanders into the sea, and the ocean parts for her. From Tangled, a very large (though misproportioned) Mickey is made out of barrels stacked in the catacombs beneath the Snuggly Duckling. And finally, perhaps one of the best and most cleverly hidden Mickeys from the latest era can be seen in Frozen. When Anna (Kristen Bell) is walking through Oaken's (Chris Williams) shop, she passes by a low shelving unit. Wedged between some random merchandise is a full-body Mickey figurine, red trousers and all. It's one of the best nods to the mouse that has as big of a name as Disney itself.

