If you have a need for speed that goes beyond the Fast and Furious franchise, then today is your lucky day. A new trailer for the upcoming action-packed film Hidden Strike has just been released, giving us an intense new look at the new film led by action legends John Cena and Jackie Chan. No release date has yet been set for the project.

The new film comes from Need for Speed director Scott Waugh. The film stars Cena and Chan, who play two ex-special forces soldiers on a mission escorting civilians along one of the most dangerous roads in the world, the aptly named "Highway of Death", which runs through Baghdad. The pair will have to get their civilian cargo to the Green Zone safely, but along the way, they'll face plenty of challenges and some pretty epic action sequences. Both Chan and Cena are at the top of their game in the new film, adding to their epic careers in the action genre. The film is actually a long time, in the making and was previously not expected to be released. Originally titled Snafu, the film is now set to be released as Hidden Strike.

An Oil-Rich Trailer

The new trailer, released today, gives us our first look at the upcoming film. The trailer sets up the world of the new film, which is set in the near future, amid an oil war that has decimated the Middle East. The trailer opens with a few scenes of absolute destruction, showing vehicles scattered on the road, and then an explosion of a large structure, showing the mass scale of the violence to be shown in the film. Then, the trailer cuts to our leads, Chan and Cena, in their vehicle. They strap in for their mission, or at least try. Cena's character tries over and over to jerk his seat belt over his lap, Chan's character watches and then instructs him on how to properly put his belt on. "Slow," Chan says, gently unfurling his own seatbelt. The scene plays with the epic expectations set up the fun dynamic between the leads and gives us a much-needed tinge of comedy.

Image via XYZ Films

The trailer shows a balance of playful banter between the leads, and explosive action shots that show destruction on a mass scale. No release date has yet been set for the film, which comes from XYZ Films.