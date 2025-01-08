When it comes to crime-solving shows and detective dramas like True Detective or Broadchurch, typically the story depends on the whodunit mystery to keep audiences engaged. The Welsh series Hidden (also known as Craith), however, takes a different approach by offering a look into both sides of the crime, relying more on the “why” rather than the "who" and never making it a secret who the perpetrator is. One storyline consists of what you'd find in a typical crime series, as it follows the detectives and their investigative steps in solving the case. Running parallel is a more unconventional narrative, following the perpetrator of the crime from the moment it is committed to the point where the truth inevitably catches up to them. Even with this fresh take, Hidden will appeal to fans of slow-burn detective dramas like The Bridge or The Killing while offering something a little different.

What Is 'Hidden' About?

The show follows DCI Cadi John, played by Sian Reese-Williams (Line of Duty), and her partner DS Owen Vaughn, played by Siôn Alun Davies (The Sandman), as they investigate a series of unsettling crimes in a small seaside town in Wales. Each season follows a different case, ranging from missing girls to seemingly random murders. While Cadi and Owen work together to solve the case, the storylines running parallel to their investigation explore the lives of the perpetrators and, often, the families of the victims as they cope with the tragedy.

Over its three seasons, Hidden offers a compelling look at the space between the crime and its resolution, showing how the perpetrators struggle with their actions. Some are consumed by guilt and increasingly entangled in their lies, while others are coldly psychopathic, enjoying the wild goose chase they lead the police on. The show’s slow-burn pacing allows for a rich exploration of characters on both sides of the crime, creating emotional depth alongside the unfolding mystery of why the crimes were committed and how the police will ultimately solve them.

Reese-Williams does an exceptional job playing a detective who is brilliant but perpetually exhausted, which feels much more authentic than a plucky young detective brimming with energy. Her character's arc over three seasons delves into themes of grief, heartbreak, ambition and complex family dynamics, which adds another rich layer to Hidden. Meanwhile, Owen's journey begins with the anticipation of becoming a new father and each subsequent season explores his struggles to balance work, family, and personal life with his partner. Their chemistry is wonderfully refreshing as two colleagues who deeply respect one another, eventually becoming good friends while never veering into anything romantic or unprofessional.

‘Hidden’ Relies More on Character and Motive Rather Than the Mystery