It was right in front of you all along!

Sometimes the answer to a question is right in front of someone all along, and the same can be said for the biggest TV show plot twists. Fans love plot twists because they are surprised and excited when the hints are right in front of them all along.

Plot twists can either make or break a show and determine if a viewer will keep watching. That's why those unexpected plot twists that fans didn't see coming pivot the show's direction. Whether the plot twist occurred from the very first episode or until the last episode, it must be unexpected and jaw-dropping.

10 The Good Place Was Actually the Bad Place — 'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

Netflix's The Good Place was known for its unique premise and for exploring ethical and philosophical concepts in a fun and pleasurable way. The show had its fair share of twisty turns that kept fans hooked on the show.

One particular plot twist that stood out most to fans was in the season one finale. Eleanor (Kristen Bell) figured out that she was actually in the Bad Place, not the Good Place. It turned out that it was all part of Michael's (Ted Danson) plan to torture them. This was a plot twist that fans found brilliant and logical because it was something they never saw coming, especially since every episode in season one had connected to the story.

9 Spencer Had a Twin Sister and Was 'AD' — 'Pretty Little Liars' (2010-2017)

Any fan of Pretty Little Liars would know that the show would be nothing without its shocking plot twists and mysteries. One recurring mystery that kept fans on their feet was who "A" was. The show was so popular that fans created their theories on what was to be revealed next on the show.

One plot twist that shocked fans was the reveal of the final 'A' in the series finale. Some say that the Pretty Little Liars series finale doesn't work because while there were some fan theories that Spencer (Troian Bellisario) had a twin sister who was A, fans were hoping that a character they'd least expect would be the one behind all the Liars' torture. Still, this didn't make the reveal any less shocking. Instead, it made viewers realize there were more hints in front of them.

8 The Mother Had Already Passed Away — 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)

Ted's (Josh Radnor) journey to meeting his kids' mother gave viewers plenty of surprises and plot twists. Ultimately, How I Met Your Mother wrapped up with one final plot twist: the Mother, Tracy (Cristin Millioti), had already passed away six years before Ted shared the story of how they met to his kids.

This plot twist was both unique and controversial as the fans became invested in Ted's love story with Tracy. It was unexpected because fans had hoped the show would end as a "happily ever after" for Ted. However, when rewatching the show, there were hints that Tracy had passed away, such as Ted (the narrator) speaking about her in the past tense.

7 All the Families Are Related — 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Modern Family's biggest plot twist occurred during its pilot episode. At the start of the show, viewers were introduced to three types of families, nuclear, same-sex, and blended. While they all initially looked like completely separate families, it was revealed at the end of the pilot that they were all related.

This was an unexpected plot twist because, throughout the pilot episode, it appeared that it was just going to be about the three different types of families. Ever since the reveal that they were all related, fans were able to see how every family's story interconnects with one another throughout Modern Family's funniest episodes.

6 The Body Was Annalise's Husband — 'How to Get Away With Murder' (2014-2020)

A legal drama show like How to Get Away With Murder would already come with its own suspenseful and mystery storylines. The show even started with a mystery about whose body the students were trying to get rid of.

It didn't take long for viewers to discover that the body is Sam (Tom Verica), Annalise's (Viola Davis) husband. Although this plot twist occurred in the first episode, it was enough to get fans hooked into watching the show. Viewers who have watched this episode knew that there were secrets to be uncovered. Once it was finally revealed, it was quite shocking.

5 Don is Married With Kids — 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Mad Men became popular because it engaged fans in an entertaining story revolving around the life of Don Draper (Jon Hamm). Viewers got surprised by the show's first plot twist about Don and what he has been hiding.

In the pilot, it is revealed that Don is married. This was a plot twist that had viewers dropping their jaws. The reason why some may not have seen this coming was because of the apparent contrast between Don being at home with his family and being at work. Fans even say that it's one of the greatest TV show pilots.

4 David Clarke is Alive — 'Revenge' (2011-2015)

Revenge was about Emily Throne (Emily VanCamp) seeking revenge on those who had framed her father, David Clarke (James Tupper), and taken him away from her. Revenge had its fair share of best episodes following along Emily's dark path and exposed secrets as she tries to stop those who ruined her life.

It was presumed that David Clarke was dead for most of the series, which is why it was shocking when it was revealed that he was alive. Not only was he alive, but he also ended up killing Conrad (Henry Czerny), the one who framed him in the first place.

3 Judy Killed Jen's Husband — 'Dead to Me' (2019-2022)

Dead To Me was filled with so many secrets reveals and ended with unanswered questions following the show's finale. It follows the friendship between Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), where Jen is dealing with the grief of her husband, and Judy is dealing with her struggles of dealing with a breakup.

In the second episode, viewers learn that Judy was the one who killed Jen's husband in the hit-and-run. As the season goes on, more and more of Judy's secrets begin to unravel. It was a well-executed plot twist that kept fans watching Dead To Me.

2 Dan is Gossip Girl — 'Gossip Girl' (2007-2012)

Gossip Girl already had a mystery that needed to be solved from the first episode. Aside from Gossip Girl's doomed romances and Upper East Side drama, fans were engaged to who was behind all the drama stirring. From the start of the show until the series finale, the identity of "Gossip Girl" was kept a secret.

The show's series finale revealed that it was Dan (Penn Badgley). This has surprised longtime fans as Dan also had some blasts about himself, and people didn't think that "Lonely Boy" could've been the one behind all of it. While there were some plot holes in Dan being gossip girl, it made sense why he created Gossip Girl in the first place.

1 We Have to Go Back — 'Lost' (2004-2010)

Lost was a suspenseful show filled with shocking moments that got fans hooked within every season. One standout plot twist, in particular, occurred in Lost's season three finale.

In the episode "Through the Looking Glass," it was revealed that the regular flashbacks had been replaced with a flash-forward. Reddit users discussing this episode agreed that the twist was hidden so well throughout the season and was completely unexpected. They said that the flashbacks throughout Season 3 had them fooled, but at the same time, it helped the plot twist make complete sense.

