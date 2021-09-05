Following legendary video game director Hideo Kojima on Twitter opens you up to a variety of things. Whether it be a multi-post review about the latest movie he had just seen, selfies with the likes of Norman Reedus, Keanu Reeves, and Mads Mikkelsen, his love for King Shark from The Suicide Squad, or perhaps even some insight on his creative process and development stories. An example of this last one was his recent tweet about working with Mikkelsen, who plays Clifford Unger in Kojima's latest title, Death Stranding, and spoke about how he had some wild concepts about a game starring the actor.

In a post on Twitter, Kojima explained that he bounced around a few ideas and concepts that would see Mikkelsen taking center stage in a video game. The Metal Gear creator said that he ran these ideas by Mikkelsen, who would listen intently. It all seemed good until Kojima told Mikkelsen the tentative title of the game. MADS MAX. Mikkelsen, who famously didn't understand what was going on in Death Stranding despite starring in it, apparently "broke his face" according to Kojima at the title's reveal. "He seemed to think I was joking. I was serious, though."

The idea of Mikkelsen laughing at the title is at least an interesting image, but for those familiar with Kojima's naming conventions, this is par for the course. With characters with names like Die-Hardman and Heartman in Death Stranding as well as the likes of Hot Coldman back in Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, so those that are already on Kojima's Wild Ride already know to expect names like this.

Later in the day, Kojima punctuated this revelation of MADS MAX with a photo of him and Mikkelsen while Kojima was wearing a Death Stranding shirt with Mikkelsen's face on it. Also in recent tweets, Kojima spoke about how the thriller game 12 Minutes has made him feel like making an adventure game. Perhaps MADS MAX will somehow get turned into that genre. In a follow-up tweet, Kojima explained that the game he had in mind did not have a post-apocalypse setting but was instead a buddy cop game set in the near future. He closed out this update by saying, "However, George Miller, the director of Mad Max, is still my 'god.'"

Whether or not we get this MADS MAX game is still yet to be seen, and I wouldn't put it past Kojima to get some publisher to sign off on such a title. What we do know is that the original collaboration between Kojima and Mikkelsen is getting a new version with Death Stranding Director's Cut, which will release on September 24 and be available on PlayStation 5. You can see the original tweet behind this article down below.

