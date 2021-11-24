Game designer legend Hideo Kojima used his Twitter account to tease a mysterious new project he’s been working on just a couple of days after his company Kojima Production announced it’s expanding towards film, TV, and music. The cryptic tweet tells fans that Kojima has been revising a script and a development plan, although the director doesn’t precise if his new project is a game or something else.

After parting ways with Konami, the owners of Kojima’s beloved Metal Gear franchise, the game director decided to open his own company, where he could birth brand new worlds with absolute creative freedom. Kojima Productions’ first game, Death Stranding, was released in 2019 to critical and public praise. Death Stranding used motion-capture to bring some Hollywood stars into the game, with Norman Reedus leading a cast that also includes Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and even filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

Whatever’s the next project Kojima is currently working on, it looks like it also involves flesh and bone actors, as the tweet teases a set where a man is standing on top of a stool while other members of the crew walk around him. Unfortunately, the picture is purposedly blurred, so we cannot discern who’s in the frame. However, some fans on Twitter are already placing their bets, with a few replies wondering if Reedus and Mikkelsen could be somehow involved with the upcoming project.

It’s been two years since Death Stranding’s first release, so it’s fair to assume Kojima Productions is already working on their next game. Furthermore, the official announcement of Kojima Productions’ new TV, film, and music division also mentions the studio has been working on multiple properties. While some of these projects might be connected to non-gaming media, Kojima Production intends to explore their original gaming IPs through TV shows and films.

We know this because Kojima Productions' business development manager Yoshiko Fukuda said that “our new division will take the studio into even more areas that present our creative narratives beyond videogames and to open up ways for our fans to communicate and immerse themselves in these spaces."

It’s still too soon to know for sure what’s Kojima’s next project. However, if the director is already comfortable to tease its existence on Twitter, it shouldn’t take long for Kojima Production to officially announce what’s the next piece of media they’ll release.

Death Stranding is available right now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows. Last September, a Director’s Cut of the game was released for the PlayStation 5, including more dialogue and combat options. Check Kojima’s original tweet below.

