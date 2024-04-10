The Big Picture Ice Spice is making the jump from music to film with a role in Spike Lee's upcoming project High and Low.

Ice Spice has taken over the music industry, with her debut quickly followed by a long streak of success. But the artist is ready to make the jump to the film industry, according to Variety. Ice Spice is set to appear in High and Low, the upcoming English version of Akira Turosawa's movie of the same name. Spike Lee is directing the movie, which is currently filming. Due to the amount of secrecy surrounding the project, the role Ice Spice will be portraying remains undisclosed, with audiences having to wait to find out more about how she'll fit in the story.

High and Low will be a new version of the 1963 Akira Kurosawa story based on the novel "King's Ransom" by Ed McBain. The previous version of the movie followed King Gondo (Toshiro Mifune), a businessman who was ready to put everything he had on the line for his new business. However, just when he's about to invest most of his money, he receives a call indicating that someone has kidnapped his son. After finding that he is safe, he feels relieved, only to realize that the criminals had taken his driver's son by accident. With his business on the line, King Gondo has to decide what to do next.

With its extremely engaging premise, High and Low will mark yet another collaboration between Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, who previously worked together in projects such as Inside Man and Mo' Better Blues. Washington recently reprised his role as Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3, the final installment in the trilogy that followed th character as he took down terrorist organizations from all over the world. After becoming an action hero once again, it's time for Denzel Washington to appear in a project that focuses entirely on the difficult decision its character has to make.

Who Is Ice Spice?

Known for her hit singles such as "Princess Diana" and "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2", Ice Spice has quickly taken over the music industry in a short amount of time. The young singer has already worked on collaborations with Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and many other artists. Even if she had never appeared in a feature film before, Ice Spice is ready to continue expanding her talents with High and Low, as Spike Lee focuses on making his first movie since Da 5 Bloods was released. Lee wrote the screenplay for High and Low alongside Alan Fox.

A release date hasn't been set for High and Low. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.