Many have tried to remake the great Akira Kurosawa's 1963 thriller masterpiece High and Low, but for one reason or another, the various attempts never got off the ground. Martin Scorsese, Mike Nichols, and Steven Spielberg are just some of the significant filmmakers who tried to get a new interpretation of the ground, and not even their visions ever made it far enough into development. Now, over sixty years after the original film premiered, legendary filmmaker Spike Lee, world-renowned star Denzel Washington, and hugely successful production company A24 have already made some meaningful strides in getting a High and Low remake made.

The original 1963 film follows Kingo Gondo (played by Akira Kurosawa regular Toshirô Mifune) - an affluent business executive who runs an embattled show-making company. Kingo Gondo's life is changed dramatically when he's informed that his son has been abducted by an unknown party, who are now demanding a ransom in exchange for his safe return. However, Kingo Gondo soon learns that the young man abducted by the kidnappers was not his son, but rather the child of Aoki (Yutaka Sada), his chauffeur. Now, the wealthy business executive must decide between maintaining his fortune and protecting his family or paying the ransom to save an innocent child.

Spike Lee's anticipated remake of the Kurosawa project is already in active development, and as this will likely be Lee's first non-documentary feature film since 2020's Da 5 Bloods, that only amplifies the anticipation. To learn more about the upcoming revitalization of an all-time classic, as well as its cast, release window, plot details, and more, here is everything we know so far about Spike Lee's High and Low remake.

High and Low An executive of a Yokohama shoe company becomes a victim of extortion when his chauffeur's son is kidnapped by mistake and held for ransom. Release Date November 26, 1963 Director Akira Kurosawa Cast Toshiro Mifune , Tatsuya Nakadai , Kyôko Kagawa , Tatsuya Mihashi Runtime 143 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Hideo Oguni , Ryûzô Kikushima , Eijirô Hisaita , Akira Kurosawa , Evan Hunter

Spike Lee's High and Low is still in the very early stages of development. As such, we still don't have a release date for the upcoming film.

Where Can You Watch Spike Lee's 'High and Low' Remake?

Image via Toho Company

While the format that Spike Lee's High and Low remake will be released in hasn't officially been announced, it will more than likely be vying for a theatrical release. Spike Lee has dabbled with streaming-only releases before with Da Five Bloods, which was a Netflix exclusive. However, a theatrical release is a bit more likely with High and Low being a production of A24. When the film does get a streaming release, Spike Lee's High and Low remake will more than likely be coming to Apple TV+, who is co-distributing the movie with the indie giant. This won't be A24 and Apple's first collaboration, having teamed up for movies such as The Tragedy of Macbeth, Causeway, Sharper, On the Rocks, and The Sky Is Everywhere.

Does Spike Lee's 'High and Low' Remake Have a Trailer?

Production is only just getting started for Spike Lee's High and Low remake, so it will likely be quite a while before we get our first look at the film via a trailer.

Who Stars in Spike Lee's 'High and Low' Remake?

Close

When it was announced that Spike Lee would be remaking High and Low, it was also announced that two-time Academy Award-winner Denzel Washington would be leading the film's cast. Washington and Lee have been working together for nearly 35 years, making four feature films together in the form of Mo' Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man. Being one of the most recognized and celebrated actors of our time, Washington's prestigious career goes even further than his collaborations with Lee, having starred in other all-time classics like Glory, Training Day, Fences, and more.

Also, later announced to be joining the cast is another A-list star, that being recent 2024 Oscars-nominee Jeffrey Wright. Wright has always been recognized as an incredible actor, but he gained wide acclaim in 2023 for his role as Thelonious "Monk" Ellison in the Oscar-winning American Fiction. Other examples of Wright's diverse and celebrated career include Casino Royale, Westworld, The Batman, and more. Also attached to the cast is Billions star Ilfenesh Hadera, who previously worked with Spike Lee on his 2013 remake of Oldboy.

What Is Spike Lee's 'High and Low' Remake About?

Image via Toho

Odds are Spike Lee's High and Low remake will follow a similar plot to the original Kurosawa film, possibly taking place in a new setting and/or time period. You can read the official synopsis for the original 1963 classic below:

"When the son of his chauffeur is kidnapped by mistake, a wealthy man faces the dilemma of paying the ransom."

Who Is Making the 'High and Low' Remake?

Image via 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee will be helming the High and Low. Should the film end up getting a theater release, it will be Lee's first theatrical feature film since his Oscar-winning feature, BlackKklansman. Some might be apprehensive that Spike Lee is doing another remake, as it's generally considered that his remake of Park Chan-wook's Oldboy is one of the director's rare misfires. Those fears almost immediately dissipate once you realize all the other classic films that Lee has had a hand in creating, including but not limited to Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, Inside Man, and so many more.

The screenplay for Spike Lee's High and Low remake will be co-written by Lee himself and Alan Fox, the latter of whom co-created the 2017 comedy Model Caterer's. Lee will also be executive producing the film along with Chris Brigham (No Time to Die), Peter Gruber (Clue), Matthew Lindner (Soul of a Man), and Katia Washington (Breaking). Spike Lee's High and Low remake will also feature cinematography by Matthew Libatique (Maestro).

Is the Original 'High and Low' Available to Watch Online?

Image via Toho

High & Low is currently available to stream on the Max streaming service. If you want to relive this important piece of cinema from one of filmmaking's most influential filmmakers or want to experience this all-time classic for the very first time, Max subscribers can see the daring and suspenseful tale of Kingo Gondo unfold. High and Low also isn't the only Kurosawa film on Max either. Admirers of his work can also find The Hidden Fortress, Yojimbo, and Seven Samurai, the latter of which just celebrated its 70th anniversary.

Watch on Max