Apple TV+ has unveiled the first look image at High Desert, an upcoming dark comedy series starring Patricia Arquette. The series will follow Arquette as an addict who decides to turn a new leaf by becoming a private investigator in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California. The first look image introduces us to Peggy (Arquette), who, after losing her mother, decides to quit her drug habit for good, something she tried and failed to do several times before. To keep herself busy and live an honest life, Peggy will put her skills to use as a private investigator. Yes, this sounds like a terrible idea for an addict who should avoid stress and traumatic situations. But it’s the perfect concept for a dark comedy story.

While the first image of High Desert doesn’t reveal much, Arquette’s presence should be enough to keep this show on your radar. After starting her acting career with 1987’s A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, Arquette became part of dozens of movies and TV shows and is now getting ready to make her directorial debut with Gonzo Girl. In addition, High Desert’s star-studded cast also includes Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, Rupert Friend and Keir O’Donnell.

Who’s Involved with High Desert?

High Desert was created by Nancy Fichman (Nurse Jackie, Damages), Katie Ford (Miss Congeniality) and Jennifer Hoppe (Nurse Jackie, Damages), who also serve as executive producers. The series is directed by Emmy Award-winner Jay Roach (Game Change, All the Way), who’s currently developing an Ocean’s Eleven prequel with Margot Robbie.

Image Via IFC Films

Besides starring in the show, Arquette serves as executive producer along with Ben Stiller, known for controversial movies such as Tropical Thunder and Zoolander. Arquette and Stiller recently worked together on Apple TV+'s beloved thriller series Severance. Stiller and Roach are back together again since their work on the Meet the Parents comedy trilogy, which introduced one of the most awkward families in movies.

When Is High Desert Coming to Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ will premiere the first three episodes of High Desert on Wednesday, May 17. After that, new episodes will be available weekly, every Wednesday. Check out the series’ synopsis below.