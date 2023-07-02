Apple TV+'s High Desert a dark comedy starring Patricia Arquette who plays the somewhat unusual character arc of a drug addict, who due to familial tragedy decides to take on a career as a private investigator. However, it would seem after the first season's finale, we won't know what became of Arquette's Peggy as the show has not been renewed by the streamer.

Sharing the news via a video posted on Instagram, series star Arquette revealed that the show had not received a second season order.“A lot of you have asked about ‘High Desert’ and if there was going to be a second season, so I just wanted to let you know that we just found out that we won’t be coming back,” Arquette said in opening. “That’s a sad bummer for all of us.” The actress goes on to address the crew, writers and actors on the show, offering appreciation for being part of the project. “We just had a blast. I love Peggy and that punk rock world,” Arquette added. “Thanks to you guys for watching. Can’t win them all. You know, it sucks but… tough.” Arquette's post was accompanied with a text caption: “It stinks” which gives a clear indication of how she feels about the development.

Apple TV+ premiered the first three episodes of High Desert on Wednesday, May 17. Before a weekly release of new episodes every Wednesday. Arquette's Peggy switches base to the Yucca Valley, California turning a new leaf from previous drug fueled ways to become a P.I after the death of her beloved mother (Bernadette Peters). The dark comedy explores the past and present of Peggy's life, and how old relationships were still putting a strain on a life that had decided to course correct. The series, however, was ultimately unable to accentuate Arquette's abilities.

The Team for High Desert

High Desert was created by Nancy Fichman (Nurse Jackie) with Emmy Award-winner Jay Roach directing the series. Katie Ford (Miss Congeniality) and Jennifer Hoppe (Nurse Jackie) serve as co-creators. The pair join Fichman as executive producers. Series star Arquette also serves as executive producer along with Ben Stiller. High Desert serves as a reunion for the pair after they worked together on Apple TV+'s Severance. Other executive producers include Nicky Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Molly Madden, Tom Lasally and John Cameron.

High Desert boasts a stellar call sheet that includes alongside the aforementioned Peters and Arquette, Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, Rupert Friend and Keir O’Donnell.

The first season of High Desert consists of eight episodes. Watch the trailer below: