Apple TV+ has unveiled the first trailer for High Desert, an upcoming dark comedy series starring Patricia Arquette as a former drug-addicted turned PI. This absurd concept is played for more than laughs, as the new trailer underlines how the series will also dig into complicated family matters.

The trailer takes us to the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California. In this desolate place, Peggy (Arquette) decides to turn a new leaf after her mother’s passing. As the trailer underlines, Peggy’s mother was always there to support her, regardless of her questionable life choices. But now, all Peggy has are judgmental siblings who still haven’t forgiven her for becoming a drug dealer, even though the entire family used the money she got from her illegal affairs.

While the stage is set for a gripping family drama, the High Desert trailer also teases the hysterical situations Peggy will get herself into. While struggling to distance herself from her junkie past, Peggy will still have to deal with people who only want her for her drugs. And her career as a PI will soon get her involved with dangerous people and situations she’s too distracted to notice. Finally, there’s a whole deal of car accidents slowly chipping away at Peggy’s sanity. In short, High Desert promises to deliver a great dark comedy story that still packs an emotional punch.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Severance': Patricia Arquette and Tramell Tillman on the Many Questions Surrounding the Apple TV+ Thriller Series

Who’s Involved with High Desert?

High Desert was created by Nancy Fichman (Nurse Jackie, Damages), Katie Ford (Miss Congeniality) and Jennifer Hoppe (Nurse Jackie, Damages), who also serve as executive producers. The series is directed by Emmy Award-winner Jay Roach (Game Change, All the Way), who’s currently developing an Ocean’s Eleven movie with Margot Robbie. Besides starring in the show, Arquette serves as executive producer along with Ben Stiller, with whom she recently worked together on Apple TV+'s Severance. Roach and Stiller have also previously worked together on the Meet the Parents comedy trilogy.

High Desert’s star-studded cast also includes Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, Rupert Friend and Keir O’Donnell.

Apple TV+ will premiere the first three episodes of High Desert on Wednesday, May 17. After that, new episodes will be available weekly, every Wednesday. Check out the new trailer and the series’ synopsis below.