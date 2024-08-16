High fantasy is a sub-genre of fantasy that describes a setting that is completely different than the world we call home. High fantasy books, movies, or TV shows always take place in a world that has its own unique set of physics, flora, fauna, geography, and social norms. These worlds are quite difficult to pull off, as they require a lot of fleshing out and worldbuilding.

However, when they are brought to life, they are usually well-received, transporting viewers to a different universe in which anything is possible, which is exactly what they should do. High fantasy shows have become very popular in recent years, mostly thanks to the success of their literary counterparts upon which they are based, so there have been a lot of shows that fit into this category as of late. These are the best high fantasy shows, commended for their escapist tones and high-stakes adventures.

10 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (2022-)

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power extrapolates upon the cinematic universe that Peter Jackson established with his The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. While the series has been a topic of hot debate for long-time fans of the original author, J. R. R. Tolkien, the show has also found success, which is evident, otherwise there wouldn't be a second season on the way later on this month.

Tolkien wrote a lengthy history of his made-up world known as Middle-Earth, stretching across thousands of years, with hundreds of stories to tell. It's going to be impossible to tell them all through film or television, but The Rings of Power aims to tell a few more of them, so that fans can at least see it in live-action. While not quite as charming or near-perfect as the original film trilogy, The Rings of Power manages to be a fun foray back to Middle-Earth, featuring familiar faces and distant lands never before seen in the movies.

9 'The Shannara Chronicles' (2016-2017)

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar

The Shannara Chronicles is also based on a book series, this time on the works of Terry Brooks. The show is not even close to the best of all time, but it is enjoyable, and far from being bad television. The series stars Austin Butler before he was as popular as he is today, who stars as Wil, a half-human/half-elf that is the last in his family's bloodline.

As demons return to the Four Lands, Wil, along with a few friends, are determined to prevent a magical tree from dying so that they can banish the demons back to the dimensions from whence they came. It's got great acting and a solid amount of character development with its storyline, but ultimately fell a little flat in a few departments. Still, if you're craving more high fantasy, this isn't one you should pass up.

8 'Shadow and Bone' (2021-2023)

Developed by Eric Heisserer

Shadow and Bone occurs in author Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse, and is based on her novel series of the same name. Interestingly, this series takes a more steampunk approach, opting for firearms and industrial aspects instead of a medieval setting. Despite great success and Netflix pulling huge numbers in regard to viewership, the series was sadly canceled after just two seasons, much to fans' disappointment.

Critically, it was acclaimed, with critics paying particular attention to the elaborate costume designs and production value, as well as the in-depth worldbuilding and its themes of dark magic. For high fantasy fans looking for something different with all the shows with similar settings, Shadow and Bone delivers, and is one that should not be tossed aside by any means.

7 'The Legend of Vox Machina' (2022-)

Created by Brandpon Auman and Critical Role Productions

The Legend of Vox Machina, incredibly, is based on a campaign in the tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons, which appeared in the web series Critical Role. Honestly, there have been lots of media based on Dungeons & Dragons campaigns throughout the years, and most of the time, it's very obvious that they are, which makes them feel like fan-fiction, and thus, not very good. However, The Legend of Vox Machina's connections to the game aren't quite so obvious, which leaves it feeling fresh and new.

Set in the world of Exandria, the story feels like a retelling of the events prior to the Critical Role campaign, yet at the same time, feels like its own project without any source material. Regardless, it could have been a lot worse than it actually is. If you're into Dungeons & Dragons, heck, if you're into high fantasy in general, this is a show you will be sure to enjoy.

6 'The Witcher' (2019-)

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

The Witcher is based on a series of novels and short stories by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, and draws upon a lot of elements of folklore and mythology. Though many of the monsters featured in the show come from fairy tales and fables told here on Earth, the show itself actually takes place in a completely different universe.

The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill / Liam Hemsworth), a magically altered human who has been transformed into a witcher, a sword-for-hire who exclusively hunts monsters. It's not the best fantasy show out there, but it definitely scratched the itch that a lot of fans of the genre had after finishing Game of Thrones. There are many wondrous and strange creatures scattered about, leaving it consistently exciting, aside from being dark and macabre, just like the novels.

5 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' (2019)

Developed by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance takes viewers back to the world of Thra, first established in the 1982 Jim Henson film, The Dark Crystal. The show takes place long before the movie, during a time in which the villainous Skeksis rise in power with the power of the mystical artifact known as the Dark Crystal. This allows them to enslave the native Podlings and Gelflings. Both the movie and the show are expertly crafted with vivid puppetry and impeccable set design, telling a dark fantasy story that still manages to stay kid-friendly.

Thra is a world full of magic and monsters unlike anything ever seen before. The world of The Dark Crystal tosses aside classic monsters like dragons and ogres in favour of more original, more unique creatures and locations. Despite the show receiving critical acclaim, it was unfortunately cancelled after just one season. But that doesn't speak to its quality, because it is a thrilling adventure full of beautiful imagery, all the same.

4 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008)

Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a show that many remember fondly from their childhood. Created by Nickelodeon, the series takes place on a warring continent of four nations, inhabited by various elemental mages. The vast majority of people who can "bend" can only bend with one element--either fire, earth, air, or water. However, the airbenders have become extinct, except for one: Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), who is not only the last airbender, but the Avatar, one who can wield all four elemental powers and unite the nations.

The series has been rebooted multiple times, first with a terrible movie in 2010, followed by a live-action Netflix series just recently. However, none of these have ever held a candle to the original animated series. It's humorous, as many Nickelodeon shows are, but also thrilling, engaging, and just plain fun. Avatar: The Last Airbender was alluring to many not just because of its adventurous aspect, but because each episode contained a moral or lesson to take away from it, all of which still hold true today.

3 'The Dragon Prince' (2018-)

Created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond

The Dragon Prince has become something of an underground phenomenon. Critically, it has been met with nothing but positivity, with many praising its creativity and gorgeous animation style. It's also been successful enough to warrant six seasons, with no signs of slowing down any time soon. And yet, it doesn't seem to be as popular as other high fantasy shows out there. But its minor popularity does not reflect its quality at all.

Taking place in the continent of Xadia, The Dragon Prince seems like it could have been a recipe for disaster, as it isn't based on any pre-existing novels, shows, or movies, meaning the entire world, and everyone in it, was created from scratch. This means there is no source material to fall back on. Yet, it pulls this off wonderfully as it follows a thousand-year-old war between humans, elves, and dragons. It's stunningly beautiful, and great for kids and adults alike.

The Dragon Prince Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 14, 2018 Cast Paula Burrows , Jack De Sena , Sasha Rojen , Racquel Belmonte Seasons 5 Main Genre Animation

2 'House of the Dragon' (2022-)

Created by Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin

House of the Dragon is the long-awaited prequel series to Game of Thrones, and is based on the fictional history book Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin. Both detail the long and exhaustive history of House Targaryen, one of the major players in Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon features a lot of the same charm as its predecessor, but introduces a new cast of characters as it takes place almost two centuries before.

The spectacle is actually more ambitious than Game of Thrones, yet it doesn't feel like it's trying too hard. It has a lot of similar themes, along with more actual dragons, and helped to fill the void that Game of Thrones left behind. It's been a real smash-hit, and has been the topic of many online discussions, breathing new life into a fandom who felt disappointed at the end of the original show. House of the Dragon expands upon the universe that Game of Thrones started, and continues its legacy for longer as it develops the world even more.

1 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Very few shows recently have had the level of impact that Game of Thrones has. Taking place in a world created by author George R. R. Martin, and based on his A Song of Ice and Fire series of novels, Game of Thrones follows an enormous cast of characters, many of them belonging to various noble families, who squabble over the throne to their kingdom while a ghostly presence threatens to devour the land from the North.

Game of Thrones' legacy has been immense, and it can be argued that it is the show that is responsible for kicking off the trend of fantasy-drama shows in recent years. With loads of memorable characters, lots of eye-popping large-scale battles, and a spectacle like no other, Game of Thrones is likely to never be forgotten, as it has become one of the most successful TV series of all time.

