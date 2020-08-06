‘High Fidelity’ Cancelled by Hulu After One Season

In a pretty surprising move, Hulu has cancelled the half-hour comedy/drama series High Fidelity after one season. The show was anchored by Zoe Kravitz and was a radical adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel of the same name, which itself was turned into a charming film starring John Cusack in 2000. But the TV series gender-flipped the lead character, with Kravitz giving a pretty wonderful performance as “Rob,” a woman going through her past failed relationships all while trying to run her record store.

High Fidelity was noteworthy in that it was one of the first TV shows to be put into development by Disney+. That’s right, this very adult TV series was originally supposed to debut on Disney+, but as the Disney+ team got further along in building out what their “brand” would be once the streaming service launched, they decided to move High Fidelity over to Hulu due to its adult content. Indeed, once upon a time Disney+ was envisioned as a more all-encompassing streaming service vs. the 100% family friendly streamer it is now.

But I digress. High Fidelity received positive reviews, and showrunners Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka had plans for “many seasons” of the show. It’s unclear why Hulu decided to cancel it, and no further details have been revealed. It’s a shame too, since the whole cast was incredibly charming.

For Kravtiz’s part, she took to Instagram to note that “breakups suck,” so it doesn’t appear as though this was a case of the show’s star wanting the series to end. Per Deadline, the decision was not an easy one and Hulu even extended the cast’s options a month as they continued to deliberate over whether to renew the show or not. The report also notes that the likelihood of Season 2 happening elsewhere is “considered a long shot.”

