First Look at Hulu’s ‘High Fidelity’ Reveals Zoë Kravitz in the New Series

The 2000 cult hit, High Fidelity, is getting the TV series treatment and coming to Hulu on Valentine’s Day, 2020. And Hulu has released eight first look images from the forthcoming show.

There are many who maintain the Stephen Frears’ film about a record store owner’s romantic mishaps is John Cusack’s best work. Those people are wrong, as Grosse Pointe Blank holds that title. Nevertheless, it’s High Fidelity that lives on, exhumed now in episodic fashion, featuring, not Cusack in the lead, but another star with musical ties—Zoë Kravitz.

Here’s a synopsis of the re-imagined story:

A departure from Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu’s High Fidelity centers on Rob (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

What better way to spend the most romantic day of the year than curled up in front of your television or laptop, basking in the failed love affairs of another?

Starring alongside Kravitz will be Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name), David H. Holmes (Mindhunter), Kingsley Ben-Adir (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword), and Jake Lacy (Miss Sloane).

Writers Veronica West (Chicago Fire) and Sarah Kucserka (Bull) developed the series for television, initially for Disney+ before the show was moved to Hulu for content reasons. West and Kucserka will also serve as executive producers along with Kravitz, Josh Appelbaum (Knightfall), André Nemec (Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol), Jeff Pinkner (Limetown), Scott Rosenberg (Everything Sucks!), Nick Hornby (Breaking Fashion), and Jeff Reiner (The Affair).

Hulu will launch all ten of its episodes of the romantic dramedy series at once on February 14th of next year (if you don’t know when Valentine’s Day is).