In a recent interview, Zoë Kravitz once again talked about the misfortune of High Fidelity’s cancellation by Hulu. As not only the lead actor, but also an executive producer and writer, Kravitz brought a lot of personality and heart into the project, and the series means a lot to her and its fans. Because of Kravitz, the series is more than just a gender-swapped remake of the 2000 film. It takes the framework of the film - a heartbroken record store owner revisiting their past relationships - and molds it into a unique story about the lengths we’ll go to, to explain and justify heartbreak.

In both iterations, the lead character Rob is a self-proclaimed asshole. But while Kravitz manages to still make her version of Rob sympathetic and relatable, John Cusack’s Rob comes across as angry, obsessive, and even misogynistic at times. When Kravitz is reminiscing on her all-time top five heartbreaks, there’s a quiver in her voice and tears in her eyes. She’s a year post-break up with the love of her life Mac (Kingsley Ben-Adir), but the emotions are still raw and devastating. When Cusack does the same, he sounds like a possessive jerk, especially when talking about his high school girlfriend Penny Hardwick (Joelle Carter). He talks about how she wouldn’t let him touch certain parts of her body and referring to her breasts says “they were rightfully ours, and we wanted them back” as though touching them was a fundamental right that was unlawfully taken away.

RELATED: From 'KIMI' to 'Big Little Lies': 9 Best Zoë Kravitz Performances, Ranked

Image Via Hulu

When Rob makes the decision to revisit these top-five heartbreaks in an attempt to discover why they feel doomed to be alone, once again Kravitz brings nuance to an inherently selfish undertaking. Cusack’s version of Rob treats each of his past relationships as a hostile party who was solely responsible for the downfall of the relationship. In every scenario he is the one rejected by them. He does enough self-reflection in this process to realize that he does hold some responsibility in how these relationships played out, especially in his recent breakup with Laura (Iben Hjejle). He realizes that he’s been scared of commitment and always had one foot out the door in all of his relationships. But his epiphany doesn’t feel earned. It just feels like an excuse to get him and Laura back together, as though he didn’t cheat on her and then borrow $4,000 dollars. Kravitz’s Rob is far from a saint. She cheats on Mac after finding an engagement ring in his dresser because she is also terrified of commitment. But when she revisits her past relationships, she approaches the conversations not only to seek validation, but also with a genuine desire to improve herself.

Both versions of Rob also utilize fourth wall breaks as a way to include the audience on their journey through heartbreak. In the film, this is used to help Cusack argue his innocence to the viewer. In reality, however, he still comes off as a jerk who is desperate for validation. The series, however, utilizes fourth wall breaks to show a more vulnerable side of Rob. Even though she tries to keep up her tough-woman facade for her friends, with us, she doesn’t hold back. She lets us see her as a messy, sad, vulnerable woman who is tired of approaching relationships with her guard up. It’s easier to empathize with Kravitz because she lets us in instead of remaining guarded. We get a front row seat to her emotional journey, whereas Cusack still keeps the viewer at a distance.

The series also improves upon Rob’s relationships outside the five heartbreaks. Even though she doesn’t let her friends Cherise (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) and Simon (David H. Holmes) into her life as deeply as she does the viewer, they have an understanding of each other that defies their wildly different personalities. Simon is technically one of her heartbreaks. They dated briefly until Simon came out as gay, but because they get along so well, their relationship transitioned easily into friendship. Despite how often the two butt heads, Rob sells her favorite rare David Bowie record to buy Cherise a guitar, because that’s how much she cares for her. When a couple of young musicians steal records to make samples because they can’t afford to buy them, Rob lends them to the youths instead of immediately ratting them out. Underneath her rough and jaded exterior is a woman full of compassion that desperately wants to feel loved and have the opportunity to show love to others.

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Cusack’s version of Rob, on the other hand, isn’t very friendly to his “friends” at the record store, Dick (Todd Louiso) and Barry (Jack Black). He assaults Barry when he jokes about Laura, not knowing that they broke up. He doesn’t defend Dick against Barry’s teasing and borderline harassment. Rob even refers to the pair as the “musical moron twins” during a fourth wall break. When a pair of young musicians steals records from his store, he also chases them down, but insists they return the records. Later when he hears their music, he changes his mind and offers to sell their record in the store, but only if they share half of their profits. Because he doesn’t seem to have strong relationships outside his romantic attachments, it’s harder to believe in his emotional growth.

The Hulu series works because Kravitz had such a big creative influence on the project as star, writer, and producer. She was able to create a messy-but-relatable bisexual rom-com lead who is truly able to connect with the viewer human-to-human. Having so much creative control over a character as a woman of color is still way too rare. So many people are finally able to see themselves in a rom-com because of Kravitz, and it’s a shame that the series was canceled before Rob’s journey was truly complete.

The nuance that Kravitz brings to her version of Rob truly elevates the series beyond a paint by numbers remake. She injects the character with compassion, a trait that is sorely missed in Cusack’s version. She has chemistry with everyone, including the viewer. Her journey feels more realistic because it doesn’t end with a “happily ever after”. It ends with her alone. Even though she is rejected by Clyde (Jake Lacy), she now recognizes her self-sabotaging behavior is to blame and is ready to fix it. She has to actually put in the work to improve herself before she can find true happiness with someone else – which is something a lot of people realize a little too late. Her reward for her journey isn’t a new partner, it’s the ability to stop herself from repeating these patterns in the future.

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz on ‘The Batman’ and Why Pattinson Thinks Cinematographer Greig Fraser is a “Genius” They also talk about how two hardest things to light are the Darth Vader helmet and Batman’s cowl.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email