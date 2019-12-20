Hulu’s ‘High Fidelity’ Teaser Trailer Reveals Zoë Kravitz Recalling Her Top Breakups

0

Because nothing is sacred anymore, High Fidelity has been re-imagined as a series starring Zoë Kravitz in the John Cusack role, and Hulu released the first teaser trailer for the show today. Stephen Frears’ 2000 film, starring Cusack as a record store owner recounting the top five breakups of his life, is considered by many of the actor’s fans as his best work. Personally, I’m a Grosse Pointe Blank guy, but to each his/her own.

The casting of Kravitz is an inspired choice. Her mother Lisa Bonet played Marie De Salle in the original film—one of the women Cusack romances. Judging by the trailer, this series seems to have much in common with the movie, including our protagonist breaking the fourth wall to tell the tale of the five who got away.

Here’s an official synopsis of the new series:

A departure from Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu’s High Fidelity centers on Rob (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

Of course, cherished films sometimes translate well to series, even if the idea seems off-putting the first we hear of it. Fargo, for example, turned an excellent film into an excellent show. Perhaps High Fidelity has something similar in store.

In an ironic choice by Hulu, all ten episodes of the series will launch on February 14, 2020. So, a show about romantic failures is entering the world on the most romantic day of the year.

The series also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who broke out this year in Dolemite Is My Name, David H. Holmes (Mindhunter), Jake Lacy (Rampage), and Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders).

You can check out the teaser trailer below.