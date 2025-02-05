Jon Voight will always be known for his Oscar-winning performance in Coming Home, the 1978 war drama starring Jane Fonda and Bruce Dern, but nearly 50 years later he's set to star in a new Western. Voight stars alongside Charlie Weber (How to Get Away With Murder), Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters), and Henry Thomas (E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial) in High Ground, an upcoming action thriller set to be released on digital platforms on March 18. Republic Pictures, which operates under Paramount Pictures, has teamed up with Collider to bring you an exclusive look at the first trailer for the upcoming film, which follows a sheriff in a small town who must fight against a cartel that is after a mysterious prisoner in the local jail. The film features elements of a classic action thriller against the backdrop of a more modern Western.

James Bamford has been tapped to direct High Ground, and John Thaddeus wrote the screenplay for the film. Bamford is a legendary stunt coordinator who is still relatively new to the directing game, but he has spent a fair amount of time helming episodes of multiple Arrowverse shows on the CW, such as Arrow, Superman & Lois, and Batwoman. Bamford also worked as the stunt coordinator on Elysium, the 2013 dystopian sci-fi thriller starring Matt Damon and Jodie Foster that's currently streaming on Netflix, and he also worked in the stunt department on Tooth Fairy, the 2010 comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Ashley Judd. Bamford is also known for his stunt work on other projects like Watchmen and Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, which both were released in 2009.

What Are the Best Westerns To Watch Right Now?

If you're looking for a good Western to binge right now, look no further than Yellowstone, the hit series from creator Taylor Sheridan that stars Kevin Costner that's available to watch on Peacock right now. If you enjoyed Yellowstone and are interested in something else from Sheridan, look no further than Landman, the recent series starring Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter that has produced record viewership numbers for Paramount+. If you venture over to Netflix, you can find American Primeval in the top five; the show has been compared to Red Dead Redemption and has earned rave reviews from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

High Ground will be available for digital purchase on March 18. Check out our exclusive trailer for the film above, as well as the film's poster below, and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.