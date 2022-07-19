If you can’t take the heat, stay out of the fire station! A trailer released for Netflix’s Spanish language series, High Heat shows the dials being turned all the way up to 10 in a crime series about one man’s search for the truth behind his brother’s murder. Steamy romances, complicated family ties, and even a serial killer all play a part in this Mexican drama sure to bring the heat towards the tail end of summer.

The trailer dives right into the familial bonds that hold the series together. Poncho (Iván Amozurrutia) is a sibling in mourning after losing his brother due to mysterious circumstances. His father urges the young man that their loved one’s death wasn’t all that it seems and that it’s somehow not only connected to the local firehouse, but also to a serial killer (Eduardo Capetillo) from long ago. And it just so happens that the serial killer in question is about to be released from prison! That’s right, the alleged serial killer is on his way back to the streets. However, instead of laying low and keeping to himself, he too is heading to the firehouse in hopes of clearing his name. For some reason, he is somehow able to become the chief of the fire station even though no one believes his innocence.

The trailer would not be complete without romance-fueled complications. Elsewhere in the trailer, Poncho has met a young lady (while he’s shirtless at a club) who also happens to work at the fire station. As sparks fly between the two, Poncho finds himself getting more tangled up in the inner workings of the fire family, something that could end up being disastrous for the young man as he seeks to uncover what really happened to his brother.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: How to Watch 'Official Competition': Where to Stream the Spanish-Language Comedy?

The series will also feature Alejandro Oliva, Donagh Gordon, Itatí Cantoral, Esmeralda Pimentel, Polo Morin, Oka Giner, Antonion Sotillo, Daniel Gama, Everardo Arzate, Humberto Busto, Ana Jimena Villanueva, Plutarco Haza, Alberto Garmassi, Haydée Navarra, and Valeria Burgos. Series creator, José Ignacio Valenzuela is known for his work behind several other hit Spanish language crime dramas including Who Killed Sara? (¿Quién Mató a Sara?) and La Hija Pródiga. This means that fans of telenovela style productions, packed with beautiful people and plot twists, are definitely going to enjoy this one

You can check out the full trailer for High Heat below and watch as Poncho infiltrates the fire department to catch his brother’s killer when the series hits Netflix on August 17.