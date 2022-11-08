Saban Films is getting ready for the release of its next high-octane action comedy. Today, the company has released the trailer for High Heat, and it's full of everything an action fan could ever hope for. The movie, which stars Olga Kurylenko and Don Johnson, will be in theaters, on Digital, and On Demand starting on December 16.

High Heat stars Johnson and Kurylenko as a husband and wife who own and operate a successful restaurant together, however, both are keeping huge secrets. Ray (Johnson) is in debt to the mafia and Ana (Kurylenko) is an ex-KGB agent. Both secrets get brought to the surface in explosive fashion when the mafia starts sending people to kill Ray and Ana fights them off. Ray and Ana must work together to fight to save their restaurant and their lives.

The trailer is filled to the brim with action scenes. We get to see tons of moments of Kurylenko kicking ass and earning her action movie star status. Meanwhile, Johnson is bringing the comedy to this action-comedy. In one particularly enticing tease from the trailer, we get to see Kurylenko using the items in the kitchen as unconventional weapons to fight off the bad guys. We also get a funny scene of Johnson accidentally finding a dead body Kurylenko hid in the walk-in freezer. From the trailer, High Heat seems to be chock-full of unique action and humor.

Image via Saban Films

Kurylenko is best known for her roles in action movies like Quantum of Solace, Oblivion, and Hitman. She also recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Taskmaster in Black Widow. Johnson is best known for starring in the hit '80s crime series Miami Vice. More recently he has appeared in critically acclaimed films like Knives Out and series like Watchmen. Kurylenko and Johnson are joined in High Heat by Dallas Page, Kaitlin Doubleday, and Chris Diamantopoulos. High Heat is the sophomore feature film directorial work of director Zach Golden. He previously directed the Ron Perlman action-comedy The Escape of Prisoner 614. The script was written by James Pedersen.

High Heat will be available to watch in theaters, on Digital, and On Demand starting on December 16. Check out the trailer and official synopsis for High Heat below: