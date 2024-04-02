The Big Picture Hulu's new reality series High Hopes takes viewers inside the day-to-day lives of workers at a cannabis store in Hollywood.

The show will explore the challenges faced by the store owners, as well as the cultural and legal aspects of marijuana.

High Hopes promises to deliver laughs as a stoner comedy, offering a unique look at the cannabis industry.

There’s certainly no shortage of themes when it comes to reality television these days, but Hulu is ready to bet that you’ll want to ignore Physical 100 and Selling Sunset in order to check out what happens in High Hopes. The workplace reality series has pretty unique setting: It centers around the day-to-day lives of workers from MMD — a famous cannabis store in Hollywood. Hulu decided to premiere the first season of the series on… you guessed it, April 20.

High Hopes is executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel, and the series was officially announced last month. MMD is one of the oldest cannabis dispensers in Los Angeles, and its legacy has attracted a wide variety of customers: From the “traditional” weed lovers to tourists who never saw a store like that, as well as people who buy it for medicinal purposes. And that’s not the only thing that will make the six episodes of High Hopes fun to watch, as the trailer underscores.

The show will also chronicle the life of the duo of owners of MMD. Across the episodes, Belarus-born Slava and Mishka will try to rein in their slate of always-stoned employees while figuring out ways of making their business grow and increase their profit. On a separate layer, High Hopes will also bring back the age-old discussion of the use of marijuana and the stigma that a lot of users face. The drug still prompts debates across the world, and its use is still illegal in several countries. In the U.S., 38 states allow its use for medical purposes and only 24 allow recreational use.

'High Hopes' Is A Stoner Comedy By Definition

Last but not least, the trailer for High Hopes also makes it clear that viewers will also laugh out loud at some situations throughout Season 1. The series is a stoner comedy by its very definition, and even though most of the comedy will come from the many situations happening inside MMD, we’ll also get to see a bit of the employees’ personal lives and it’s pretty easy to see on the trailer which one is the most relatable from the bunch.

Along with the release date and trailer, Hulu also unveiled the poster for High Hopes Season 1. It shows Slava and Mishka surrounded by their employees while the title is above them built on weeds. The letter “O” also features a pretty familiar design that you might recognize from somewhere.

Hulu premieres Season 1 of High Hopes on April 20.