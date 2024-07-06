The Big Picture Claire Denis' challenging, niche films like High Life introduced Mia Goth's unique talent to arthouse audiences.

Claire Denis may not ever have the broad, mainstream appeal of filmmakers like Greta Gerwig or Jordan Peele, but she certainly has been one of the most exciting directors working in Hollywood for several decades. Denis is a rare artist who seems completely unconcerned with the comfort of her audience. Her films are often challenging, bleak, and at times controversial. While her 1999 masterpiece Beau Travail is often cited as one of the greatest films ever made, her work within the subsequent decades seemed to cater exclusively to a niche audience of established fans. However, Denis was able to introduce her style to a generation of younger arthouse audiences with her mind-bending space film High Life. Although it's just as weird as anything else she’s ever done, High Life did feature a breakout role from Mia Goth.

While Goth is now a much more established star thanks to her collaborations with Ti West on the films X, Pearl, and MaXXXine, she was a far less known quantity back in 2018. Despite giving memorable performances in Nymphomaniac and A Cure For Wellness, Goth had yet to have a sizable role that indicated her unique talent for playing idiosyncratic characters. Given Denis’ reputation as an artist, and the stacked cast of High Life, it would have been easy for Goth to be a footnote in any mention of the film. However, Goth’s powerful performance helped High Life connect to deeper themes about victimization and maternity.

What Is 'High Life' About?

High Life is set in the distant future, where a group of former criminals are sent on a voyage into outer space to reach a black hole. Given that this sort of extended travel is inherently dangerous, no official governmental body wants to sanction a mission that could put “valuable lives” at stake. However, criminals possess a less risky prospect, so characters like Goth’s Boyse are more or less forced to undertake the assignment instead of being executed. Although living on a contained vessel filled with violent criminals is dangerous enough in its own right, High Life takes a step into body horror when the scientist Dibs (Juliette Binoche) begins performing a series of strange experiments.

Goth is able to perfectly convey the existentialist feelings that Boyse feels as she ventures on what is assumed to be a doomed mission. One of the most brilliant choices that Denis makes is never explicitly revealing what the characters did on Earth that warranted a sentence to outer space. Although it’s implied that their crimes were severe, Goth is still able to generate empathy for Boyse given the constraints of the mission. Boyse isn’t just being punished for her mistakes, but used as a guinea pig to see what science is truly capable of. While not a traditional movie hero by any stretch of the imagination, Boyse has to fight for the right to receive a basic amount of respect. Goth is able to convey her feelings of distress whilst still presenting an aura of mystique around the character.

'High Life' Is One of Mia Goth’s Most Challenging Roles

Goth does a great job at delving into the feminist themes that make High Life such a bold work of science fiction compared to other films by male directors. Early on in the story, Boyse is nearly sexually assaulted by other members of the crew before her cohort Monte (Robert Pattinson) saves her at the last moment. Denis shoots the sequence in a way that does not attempt to appease the male gaze. The attempted abusers are seen as vile and animalistic, as they treat Boyse as nothing more than an object. Goth is able to show how this traumatizing experience affects Boyse for the rest of the mission, as she is constantly at odds with her fellow passengers. While there are moments where the entire team is forced to work together for the sake of their survival, Boyse collaborates with full knowledge that no one is interested in personally ensuring her safety.

Goth makes the maternal themes of High Life more effective, as the film steadily becomes a deep metaphor for parenthood and adolescence. Boyse becomes injected with Monte’s semen as a result of one of Dibs’ strange experiments, and is subsequently forced to raise the child as the ship goes deeper into the unknown. While Goth never lets the viewer forget that her body was violated, she does show a softness towards Boyse as her maternal instincts kick in. The relationship with Monte becomes a complex one; while neither of them chooses to be co-parents, they’re forced to share responsibilities to protect the child’s safety.

Mia Goth Is the Definitive Scream Queen of the A24 Generation

Goth showed a different side of her acting abilities in High Life, proving that she is one of the more unique scream queens of her generation. While X and Pearl required her to play confident, aggressive characters who are entirely confident in their identities, High Life showed that she could also play meek, more distressed roles. The dialogue in High Life is quite sparse, and often contains highly technical jargon about outer space mechanics that may be a barrier of entry for viewers expecting a more traditional sci-fi horror film, Goth was able to inject enough personality to make the story still feel emotional.

Goth’s career has been defined by making bold choices and taking on unusual parts. While some of her contemporaries may have balked at giving a wild, anarchic performance in Infinity Pool or playing a docile romantic lead in Emma, Goth has taken risks on performances that could have easily gone awry. The fluidity of her star power and the projects she’s been attached to speaks very highly to her future in the industry.

