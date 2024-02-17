The Big Picture Kino Lorber's 4K Blu-ray release of High Noon features special features and new commentaries by film historians.

The film, known as one of the greatest Westerns, showcases Gary Cooper as town marshal Will Kane facing danger alone.

High Noon 's cultural legacy includes inspiring other films and movements, making it a classic in cinematic history.

High Noon, one of the shining tin stars of the Western film canon, is coming to 4K UHD & Blu-ray. Boutique physical media house Kino Lorber's special features-laden release of the 1952 Gary Cooper classic will be released on April 16, 2024, and is now available for pre-order. Although it attracted some controversy upon its release, the film is now acknowledged as one of the greatest Westerns ever made.

Kino Lorber's two-disc set will be centered around an all-new HDR/Dolby Vision master, from a 4K scan of the film's original 35mm camera negative. The set will also include a number of special features, including all-new commentaries by film historians Alan K. Rode and Julie Kirgo. It will also come with several featurettes, spotlighting the making of the film, its history with the Red Scare and Hollywood Blacklist of the 1950s, and the work of producer Stanley Kramer (who helmed On the Beach, The Defiant Ones, and The Caine Mutiny). It will also include the film's original theatrical trailer. The set will be packaged in a reversible slipcase, displaying the film's original poster art.

Directed by Fred Zimmerman (From Here to Eternity, The Day of the Jackal), High Noon tells the tale of town marshal Will Kane (Cooper), who is on the verge of retiring with his new wife, Amy (Grace Kelly). However, he learns that Frank Miller (Ian MacDonald), a vicious outlaw who he sent to jail years ago, will be arriving in town on the noon train with vengeance on his mind. He exhorts his friends and fellow townspeople to help him, but they all refuse or flee; as the clock strikes noon, Kane stands alone to face his destiny. The film also stars Lloyd Bridges, Harry Morgan, Lee Van Cleef, and Lon Chaney Jr.

'High Noon's Cultural Legacy

Some likened Kane's lone stance against injustice to be a matephor for taking a stand against the anti-Communist hysteria that was consuming America at the time. John Wayne found it "unpatriotic" and made Rio Bravo in response. The film did earn Cooper, who was at the time in a career downturn, a Best Actor Oscar, and has since gone on to earn near-universal acclaim. The film even helped inspire Lech Wałęsa's Solidarity movement in Poland in the 1980s, which eventually led to the ouster of the country's authoritarian communist government.

High Noon has also inspired a handful of sequels and remakes, unofficial or otherwise. High Noon, Part II: The Return of Will Kane was penned for TV in 1980 by noted novelist Elmore Leonard, and starred Lee Majors as Kane. TBS remade the original film in 2000 as a made-for-TV movie with Tom Skerritt in the lead role. The film was also loosely remade as the effective 1981 Peter Hyams science fiction actioner Outland, with Sean Connery in the lead role.

The 4K UHD & Blu-ray edition of High Noon can be preordered now at KinoLorberreleased on April 16, 2024.