The Big Picture An animated series adaptation of the 2022 video game High on Life is in development with J.B. Smoove producing.

Hailing from Squanch Games, the first-person shooter blends action, 'Rick and Morty'-like comedy, and story as it tells of an alien invasion on Earth.

Smoove may reprise his role from the game in the series, promising a show that's just as wild and hilarious as its source material.

Emmy winner J.B. Smoove is preparing to bring one of his video game roles onto the small screen. Deadline announced that an animated series adaptation of the hit first-person shooter High on Life is currently in development from the star's banner, Alternate Side Productions, and the game's developer Squanch Games, with help from narrative director Alec Robbins. Striker Entertainment, which has previously worked on Creepshow and represented properties including The Walking Dead, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Stray, is also involved in the production.

Released in 2022, High on Life was conceived by former Rick and Morty co-creator and star Justin Roiland and hems closely to the humor of the Adult Swim animated hit. The sci-fi game takes place in a universe populated by alien creatures known as Gatlians, which act as talking guns. When Earth finds itself in the crosshair of an alien cartel that has discovered humans are the most powerful drug in the cosmos, it's up to the player character and their sister to team up with various Gatlians to save the planet by assassinating members of the cartel. It's a Metroidvania-type adventure that sees players explore new areas as they find new Gatlians and defeat new foes.

The cast within the game included a few notable names beyond Smoove, including prolific voice actors Tom Kenny, Jennifer Hale, and Tara Strong, I Think You Should Leave mastermind Tim Robinson, Smiling Friends creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, Solar Opposites stars Thomas Middleditch and Mary Mack, and other major figures like Jack Black and Susan Sarandon. There's no confirmation if Smoove will be reprising his role as the frog-like Gatlian Gus, but sources told Deadline that it's likely he'll step into the booth once more. Known primarily for his role on Curb Your Enthusiasm alongside recent turns in Harley Quinn and Música, he promised the show would capture the wild comedy of the game for a new audience:

“When Squanch Games originally reached out to JB Smoove (I like to talk about myself in the third person) about voicing a character in their incredible video game High On Life, my first question was what does my character look like? They told me that I would be a fish that shoots…which makes perfect sense to me! As a Vegan I feel a fish should have the right to defend itself! I mean right?! And now that I’m partnered with Squanch Games and Striker Entertainment to bring the hilarious High On Life to series it feels like it was inevitable! They invited me to join them in the gaming universe and now I’m helping them move into the TV world! It’s a case of a game recognizing game! High on Life is wild, weird, and wonderful, and the series is going to be that and more! Get ready to laugh your way through space with some unforgettable characters like myself! We are locked and loaded and ready to go!”

'High on Life' Was a Major Hit for Squanch Games

Despite a polarizing reception, High on Life was a major success for Squanch Games with 8 million players, while also briefly becoming the most-played title on Xbox Game Pass and the best-selling game on Steam after its release. The success also earned the game a DLC expansion called High on Knife, which was released last October. In his own statement, Russell Binder, an executive producer for the animated series, hailed the game for being able to marry action, comedy, and story together and detailed how it's the perfect candidate to become the next great video game adaptation:

“It’s a video game unicorn that is both laugh-out-loud funny and carries the perfect balance of action and story to keep players engaged, and demanding more. Celebrating the fact that J.B. Smoove is a voice in, and a fan of, the game, we felt like we didn’t have to look any further than partnering up with Alternate Side Productions to adapt this title. With DLC, merch, and a publishing program, High On Life is tailor-made for multimedia storytelling and fan engagement.”

High on Life is currently available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the animated series adaptation as development continues.