There are some things someone does not want to see at the playground, and high on that list would be a dead body. A place where Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and her children visit for fun is tainted when a dead body is found inside a slide chute. In High Potential Season 1, Episode 10, Morgan, Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), and the rest of the team dive into the murder of a nanny who was gruesomely killed. The logline below for the January 21 episode teases this murder case and some parenting duties for Morgan. ABC released a promo video that offers a glimpse into this case and the team's efforts to solve it.

"A nanny is found bludgeoned to death in the park. Elsewhere, Morgan interferes when Elliot (Mathew Lamb) admits to not being invited to his classmate’s party."

Who Killed a Nanny in 'High Potential' Season 1, Episode 10?

Per the video above, the playground where the dead nanny's body is found is a familiar destination for Morgan, Ava (Amirah Johnson), and Elliot. Morgan takes her kids here to have some fun on the merry-go-round, slide, or the lush green grounds of the park that houses the playground. However, some parkgoers stumble on the body of a dead woman, and Morgan's team is assigned the case. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was struck in the head and tried to escape her assailant. The big question is who would have wanted to kill her, and the team interviews some potential witnesses. Some women reveal that there might have been a stalker, and further investigation reveals a suspect. "Chutes and Murders" features several guest stars, and the hilarious Ken Marino is one of them. He plays the suspected stalker. Morgan and Karadec continue with the investigation, but Karadec has not yet gotten used to Morgan's shenanigans.

The episode's logline also teases some focus on Elliot, who has the same gift as his mother. One can guess that doesn't make him popular with other kids since he stands out too much. It is unclear why he was not invited to the birthday party, but it might have something to do with his "odd" behavior. Other guest cast members in the episode include Amir Talai, Eliza Coupe, Jeffrey Vincent Parise, S. Zylan Brooks, Alejandra Flores, Irina Dubova, and Luna Tieu.

